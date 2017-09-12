Environment Canada says air quality could deteriorate Tuesday as westerly winds spread smoke from forest fires in Western Canada across the Prairies. It says people with breathing difficulties should pay attention to the conditions and stay indoors if necessary.

Here is the full text of the air quality statement from Environment Canada:

2:54 AM CDT Tuesday 12 September 2017

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Mun. of Emerson-Franklin incl. Roseau River

R.M. of De Salaberry incl. St-Pierre-Jolys and St. Malo

R.M. of Hanover incl. Steinbach Niverville and Grunthal

R.M. of La Broquerie incl. Marchand

R.M. of Ritchot incl. St. Adolphe and Ste. Agathe

R.M. of Ste. Anne incl. Richer

R.M. of Stuartburn incl. Zhoda Vita and Sundown

R.M. of Tache incl. Lorette Ste-Geneviève and Landmark

Smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility. Smoke is expected or occurring.Westerly winds are spreading significant amounts of wildfire smoke across the Prairies and will continue to do so until a cold front pushes through the region. The cold front will move through western Saskatchewan Tuesday morning, and then slump southeastwards, moving through eastern Saskatchewan by Tuesday evening, and then across southern Manitoba on Tuesday night. As the cold front passes, cleaner air will move in from the north.For many areas, this event will be seen by very hazy skies with moderately elevated AQHI values in the 4 to 7 range. However, due to local effects, some areas will see significant reductions in air quality, with AQHI values exceeding 7 (high) and potentially exceeding 10 (very high).

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that's cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn't air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.Be air aware! Check your local weather forecasts and alerts so you know when to take extra care.Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.