A New Stop Sign Approved For Industrial Road And North Front Drive

The intersection of North Front Drive and Industrial Road in Steinbach will become a three way stop.

Steinbach Deputy Mayor John Fehr says the owners of Diner on 52 made a request for the stop sign to improve the safety and accessibility of the intersection. He notes the new sign will stop southbound traffic on Industrial Road where it meets North Front Drive.

"That corner is very troubling when you come off of Diner on 52. It is very difficult to make a right turn because there is always traffic backed up. It is becoming a very popular street, Industrial Road, and so we need to control the traffic somehow so that people can get off of there."

When speaking at Tuesday's council meeting, Troy Warkentin the Chief Executive Officer for the City of Steinbach, says the city's engineer also recommended the stop sign.

"Since having received this letter a number of weeks ago, I have asked for input from the city's engineer. Based on his review of that particular intersection and the fact that that particular stop sign configuration already exists at Lund Road and North Front Drive, the recommendation is that council approve the additional stop sign."

Fehr says the sign is becoming more necessary as the hotel is built behind the Diner on 52. He notes council approved the stop sign at Tuesday's council meeting.