Visitors to A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach may have noticed a lot of work being done between baseball diamond #2 and the pond.

Russ Dyck is the Head of Steinbach Parks and Recreation. He says the City of Steinbach is building a new 900 metre BMX Track that should make for some good riding.

"We have a local contractor moving the material around, shaping it and so forth. We had a landscape architect draw it up, we kind of based the track on a similar track that is in Grand Forks North Dakota, just to have another facility for kids to use in their spare time."

Dyck says a few years ago the city was approached by a local bike club looking to create a facility like this and the city built a smaller track known as a pump track in A.D. Penner Park. He notes this new track will be significantly larger and replace the older one. He adds construction was initially scheduled for last fall.

"It was budgeted for and originally planned for last year, but we ran into some wet weather in fall when we were going to start so we had to delay it to this year, but it is now underway and we hope to complete it this summer."

Dyck says there is no exact opening date yet, but if rain doesn't slow down construction, it should be ready for use in the next few weeks.