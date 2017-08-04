70% Of Boating-Related Fatalities Involve Alcohol

Planning to get out to the lake this weekend? RCMP say nationally about 40% of boating-related fatalities are alcohol-related and that number soars to 70% in Manitoba.

Sergeant Paul Manaigre says officers will be out on the lakes this weekend implementing Operation Dry Water, an initiative to remind boaters about the fatal consequences of drinking while operating a boat, adding officers will be enforcing penalties and fines for those who chose to disregard the law.

"The laws are the same, impaired driving is no different than impaired boating and they have the same penalties and fines," notes Sergeant Manaigre. "There is no alcohol that's allowed in a boat. You could be operating the boat and you're not drinking while your passengers are; you are still, technically in reach of alcohol which is no different than having a beer in the backseat of the car. You can't because it's accessible to the driver and it could be accessible to the operator of the boat."

Sergeant Manaigre says the RCMP are asking individuals to keep sober while on the water, whether or not they're operating a boat, to make this long weekend safe and fatality-free.