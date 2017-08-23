600,000 Minutes Read By Summer Reading Participants

A record setting 700 kids were a part of the Summer Reading Club at the Jake Epp Library this year.

Program coordinator Madi Friesen says a total of 600,000 minutes were read throughout the summer and 41,000 books were taken out from the children's area alone.

"We would not be able to have this program without the parents because they're the ones who bring the kids to the library, they're the ones who push at home when the kids are like 'I don't want to read' and the parents are like 'you only have ten more minutes for this week and then you're done.'"

She adds the highest reader read 162 hours during the summer, which means she read six hours every day of the summer. Friesen says she feels literacy starts at home and encourages kids to read more as it creates a family that's closer together.