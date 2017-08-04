46 Immigrants Become Canadians At Steinbach Ceremony

46 immigrants became Canadian citizens Thursday afternoon at a ceremony hosted by Eastman Immigrant Services.

Program Director Richard Harder says typically people go to the Johnston Terminal at the Forks in Winnipeg to be sworn in and get their certificate of citizenship.

"We are having a first ever in Steinbach citizenship ceremony hosted by Eastman Immigrant Services and we have 46 new immigrants that are getting their actual citizenship certificate in Steinbach today."

Harder says the ceremony was held at the Mennonite Heritage Village. He notes of the 46 new Canadians, at least 4 continents of origin were represented and the ceremony was held for immigrants from the Southeast as well as the Morden and Winkler area. He adds getting a Canadian citizenship is a lengthy process that is worth celebrating.

"First, you need to immigrate which is a process, then live here for a numerous years before you qualify for citizenship, then you will apply for a citizenship, you need to pass an English or French test and you need to pass a knowledge test about Canada, and if that all passes you will get a certificate."

Harder says Dwight MacAulay presided over the ceremony and many local dignitaries attended the event including Elder Angela Roulette and representatives from the RCMP and military.

"We have a couple of reeves here from the local municipalities, we have the mayor welcoming them and congratulating them and celebrating with them. Our dignitaries, our local politicians, they understand newcomers and immigration so it is always really special when we have dignitaries who are really embracing the concept of immigration and being new neighbours."

Harder says it was a celebration.