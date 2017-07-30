43-Year-Old Female From Lac Du Bonnet Dead After Rollover

Phase One Of NHC Garden Expansion Complete And Open The Niverville Heritage Centre held a grand opening on Wednesday for their new garden expansion project. Chair of the garden enhancement comity Shirley Hoult says approximately one hundred people…

Steinbach Committed To High Quality Drinking Water Some Steinbach residents have been getting visits in recent weeks from door-to-door sales people who are trying to sell them expensive water treatment systems. But do we need them? The head of Water…

Provincial Funding Kicks Off Drain Expansion In R.M. Of Morris The Krohnsgart Drain in the R.M. of Morris is getting an upgrade. Reeve Ralph Groening said the municipality is getting a chunk of $20 million in provincial funding to make the expansion happen.…

Steinbach Family Pays It Forward At Canada Summer Games A family from Steinbach will contribute about 100 hours of volunteer time at the Canada Summer Games which begin Friday night in Winnipeg. Michelle Sawatzky along with husband Chris and son Paxton…

55% Of Land Already Acquired For Manitoba-Minnesota Transmission Line The RM of Piney has agreed to a voluntary easement agreement that will allow Manitoba Hydro to cross some of its land for the proposed Manitoba-Minnesota Transmission Line. Piney will receive a…

Food Truck Fair A Success At Community Plaza The last weekly Food Truck Fair at the Community Plaza in Steinbach was held Thursday. City of Steinbach spokesperson Heather Chambers Ewen says the event was organized this year as part of Canada…

Steinbach To Get Provincial Cash For Street Work The City of Steinbach will receive a cheque today from MLA Kelvin Goertzen to help pay for summer street construction. Mayor Chris Goertzen outlines where the money will go. "The city got just shy of…

Two Crashes On Highway #52 The Kleefeld Fire Department responded to two motor vehicle accidents Thursday night and early Friday morning on Highway #52. Deputy District Chief Armin Dueck says the first incident occurred just…

Vacancy Rates Low In Steinbach A local realtor says the apartment, house rental, and basement suite vacancy rate in Steinbach is sitting between 1-1.5%. Waldo Neustaedter from Century 21 says there is an estimated 200 to 300 house…

Main Street Construction Complete The Main Street intersections at Friesen Avenue and Kroeker Avenue in Steinbach have fully reopened after the City of Steinbach finished work rejuvenating the pedestrian crossing bands. Construction…

Blumenort Fire Hall Recruitment 95% Complete 95% of the hiring for the future Blumenort Fire Hall is complete. Hanover Fire chief Paul Wiebe says they have 19 confirmed recruits from the Blumenort area and are looking for one more, rounding out…

Steinbach Resident Wins $1.2-Million In Lottery A Steinbach resident has won $1.2-million dollars through the Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery. Christine WiensChristine Wiens' ticket was drawn as the grand prize winner Thursday morning and has the…

Steinbach MLA Delivers Cheque To Hanover Steinbach MLA Kelvin Goertzen made a stop by Hanover Council Wednesday to drop off $400,000. The money is part of an announcement made earlier in the week of a $12 million investment for municipal…

Now And Zen Urban Garden Springs To Life Whether you are a senior looking for a place to sit or a green thumb anxious to get your hands dirty, Pat Porter Active Living Centre now has just the spot. Executive Director Kim Duncan says they…