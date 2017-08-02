25% Of STARS Record Responses In July Were In The Southeast



25% or 24 of the record setting 95 calls STARS Air Ambulance attended in the month of July were in the Southeast. The previous call record was in July of last year when STARS attended 63 scenes.

STARS base director Grant Therrien says their continual rise in calls can be, in part, attributed to their increased integration in the emergency services system in Manitoba with such features as the helipad at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg.

Therrien notes, while the summer months have a higher call volume, on average than any other month of the year, he adds this summer has been unusually high and it appears there is a higher call volume across all emergency departments from fire to police to paramedics.

"Traditionally, with our service, we often see the numbers spike over the summer and it makes sense. Manitobans are out, they're on the roadways, they're enjoying what Manitoba has to offer - quadding, boating, the cottage life, and just being really active."

Therrien says STARS has a unique funding model which is a combination of provincial government funding, and a funding program which acts much like a hospital foundation. He notes calls are triaged and sometimes crews are stood down if the situation is not severe enough to warrant their services.

"Sometimes we do go to calls where we're canceled, much like a fire department might go to a false alarm," says Therrien. "We try to capture every life threatening incident and to do so, sometimes you have to go on calls where the person didn't require STARS. What happens in those circumstances is the crew turns around, we remain in service, and sometimes we get launched onto another mission. So, they've been keeping us busy."

Therrien adds a quiet day for STARS is a good day for Manitobans and he reminds everyone to take measures to stay safe whether on the road, at the lake, or while quadding in the bush.