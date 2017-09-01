$18,511 Raised Through Taste Of Summer Charity Barbecue

Welcome Back to School!

HSD schools will be hosting Meet the Teacher events. Be sure to attend. View schedule here...

 

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

 $18,511 was raised for nine local charities through our Taste of Summer Charity Barbecue this year.

The barbecue ran every Wednesday during the months of July and August and, this year, benefited from an unexpected benefactor. Simon Hiebert is a Winnipeg resident who stumbled upon the Taste of Summer Charity Barbecue while listening to the radio. He then gave $1,000 to many of the charities supported through the summer because he was intrigued by the work they do.

"These aren’t mainstream charities like cancer and heart and stroke and all of the ones that get all of the attention and it is good that we can make a difference to some smaller organizations as well. I think that is the important thing is to remember some of these smaller charities that oft times go by a little unnoticed."

Vanessa Desorcy is the Program Coordinator for SwimAbility. She says for a small organization like theirs, the money goes a long way. She notes the donation will help cover their pool rental costs.

"We are having some challenges recruiting instructors which means that the number of swimmers we can accept is limited as well because we do one on one lessons and so the revenue coming in because we only charge $2.50 per lesson it means that it is not enough to cover the rental so definitely fundraisers like this are so much appreciated."

We would like to thank everyone that came out to support local charities through the Taste of Summer Charity Barbecue and all of our partners who helped make it all possible. Including SCU, Unger Meats, Landville Drywall, Elite Redi-Mix, Bothwell Cheese, La Broquerie Lumber Rona, Friesen Drillers, Kleefeld Construction, The Rental House, Grand Denture Clinic and Ledingham GM.

2017 0 taste of summer3Taste of Summer Charity Barbecue in front of the SCU

Welcome Back to School!

HSD schools will be hosting Meet the Teacher events. Be sure to attend. View schedule here...

 

More Local News

$18,511 Raised Through Taste Of Summer Charity Barbecue

$18,511 was raised for nine local charities through our Taste of Summer Charity Barbecue this year. The barbecue ran every Wednesday during the months of July and August and, this year, benefited…

Hanover Issues Fire Ban

The RM of Hanover is the latest municipality to issue a fire ban. The municipality has released a statement indicating that with the very dry conditions and the forecast calling for minimal…

Warm Fall Forecast For Southern Manitoba

Warmer than normal temperatures and below average precipitation. That is the fall weather outlook for southern Manitoba, released today by Environment Canada. Senior Climatologist David Phillips says…
2016 08 school

School Speed Zones Take Effect Today

One of the school speed zones at Stonybrook Middle School in Steinbach.Steinbach RCMP are giving a heads up to motorists. Special Constable Dennis Redikop says school zone speed limits take effect…

Rollover West Of New Bothwell

There was a single vehicle rollover late Thursday afternoon on Crown Valley Road, one mile west of Highway #59. New Bothwell District Fire Chief Rob Hiebert says they got the call just after 4:30.…

Renewal Projects To Get Underway Soon In HSD

Three large renewal projects will soon be underway in the Hanover School Division thanks to government funding. The Manitoba government announced $53.7-million of funding for 110 infrastructure…

Low Manitoba Dental Fees Draw Clients From Other Provinces

A local dentist says dental fees should be kept affordable and accessible to everyone, while also maintaining a high standard of care. Dr. Kevin Friesen from Steinbach Dental Clinic says Manitoba…

Grass Fire Continues To Spread Near Sarto

Grunthal Fire Department has been called back to a spreading grass fire one mile west and two and a half miles south of Sarto on road 31E, after already being called out to this location numerous…

Former Steinbach Resident Safe After Hurricane Harvey

A former Steinbach resident is safe after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas this past weekend. Mikayla Cantu now lives in Houston with her husband Tim and says they first heard about the impending storm on…
stuartburn fire truck

Immediate Burning Ban For RM Of Stuartburn

A burning ban has been put into place in the Rural Municipality of Stuartburn, effective immediately. Reeve Jim Swidersky says they have been mulling the decision since a small grass fire south of…

Falk Says Cabinet Shuffle Reflects Flaws In Liberal Government

Provencher MP Ted Falk has weighed in on the cabinet shuffle announced Monday by Prime Minister Trudeau. He says the biggest move, by far, was the change in Indigenous Affairs where Trudeau created a…

New Look AT SRSS

People passing by Steinbach Regional Secondary School will notice a bit of a different look to the property. Two portable classrooms that had been in front of the building for several years were…

Educator Says Now Is The Time To Get Back Into Routine

Don't wait for next Wednesday, do it now. Geri Harder-Robson has that advice regarding getting children back into a routine for the start of school next week. She is the Assistant Superintendent of…

Poutine Being Used To Draw Winnipeggers To The Southeast

CDEM Manitoba is trying to draw more people to the Southeast with a poutine trail initiative, which kicks off Thursday. Tourism development officer Sylvie Foidart says there is one restaurant in each…

Headway Helping Youth And Their Families

The final Taste Of Summer Charity BBQ in downtown Steinbach Wednesday raised $1,439.67 for Headway. Through the program, Brenda Brown works with agencies like RCMP, Probation Services, Child And…

Grunthal Fire Department Called Out Five Times Tuesday

The Grunthal Fire Department was hopping Tuesday afternoon and evening. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says they were called out five times between 3 pm and 10 pm. The first call was a fire alarm at…

Bicycle Stolen From SBC On Monday

Steinbach RCMP is looking for more information regarding a stolen bicycle. RCMP say on Monday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. a bicycle was stolen from the bike rack at Steinbach Bible College. They note…

Unexpected Allergic Reaction Catches Softball Player Off Guard

A local pharmacist says education is key when deciding whether or not to administer an EpiPen. An incident at Silver Eye Sports Summer Slow Pitch Playoffs this last weekend showed just how useful…

Vandals Target Vehicles Tuesday Night

RCMP report several vehicles were vandalized Tuesday night in Steinbach. The vandalism happened along Greenwood Street and Autumnwood Drive. At least one vehicle had its windows smashed out.…
2015 05 hsd

HSD Surpasses 8,000 Students

Over 8,000 students are currently registered to start the school year in the Hanover School Division. Superintendent Randy Dueck says they have been anticipating this growth and, according to birth…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

More Local News

Classes Already Underway At Red River College

New Health Pact Good News, But Too Soon To Know Impact: RHA

Man Caught At Emerson Border Pleads Guilty

Hollywood Comes To Steinbach, Local Extras Excited To Take Part

Field Fire South Of Sarto

Just Like The Good Old Days

Good To The Last Drop

Tall Flames at Crikside Under Control

Harvest Of Spring Cereals Well Underway In The Southeast

Injuries Are Minor After Two Vehicle Crash On Ekron-Oswald

Grunthal Firefighters Extinguish Small Grass Fire

Movie Being Shot In Steinbach Today

Thousands Of Dollars Raised At Local Benefit Concert

Car Towed After Fuel Leaking From Gas Tank

Police Trying To Identify Person Of Interest

Steinbach RCMP Seize Weapons And Arrest Two Impaired Drivers

Traffic Board Denies Kleefeld Speed Request

15-Year-Old Girl Stabbed At Winkler Church

Conservation Consultation Could Lead To Less Flooding In The Southeast

Richer To Build Permanent Rodeo Arena Thanks To A Grant

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
Niverville Mini-Explorers Camp

28 August 2017 8:30 am - 01 September 2017 2:30 pm

Hespeler Park, Niverville, Niverville





Silver Stream Gospel Music Festival

01 September 2017 7:00 pm - 03 September 2017 8:15 pm

TBA





8th Annual Movie in the Park Event

01 September 2017 9:00 pm

A.D. Penner Park, Steinbach





Community Compost Depots

02 September 2017 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Woodlawn School & Stonybrook Middle School, Steinbach





Login