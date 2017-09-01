$18,511 Raised Through Taste Of Summer Charity Barbecue

$18,511 was raised for nine local charities through our Taste of Summer Charity Barbecue this year.

The barbecue ran every Wednesday during the months of July and August and, this year, benefited from an unexpected benefactor. Simon Hiebert is a Winnipeg resident who stumbled upon the Taste of Summer Charity Barbecue while listening to the radio. He then gave $1,000 to many of the charities supported through the summer because he was intrigued by the work they do.

"These aren’t mainstream charities like cancer and heart and stroke and all of the ones that get all of the attention and it is good that we can make a difference to some smaller organizations as well. I think that is the important thing is to remember some of these smaller charities that oft times go by a little unnoticed."

Vanessa Desorcy is the Program Coordinator for SwimAbility. She says for a small organization like theirs, the money goes a long way. She notes the donation will help cover their pool rental costs.

"We are having some challenges recruiting instructors which means that the number of swimmers we can accept is limited as well because we do one on one lessons and so the revenue coming in because we only charge $2.50 per lesson it means that it is not enough to cover the rental so definitely fundraisers like this are so much appreciated."

We would like to thank everyone that came out to support local charities through the Taste of Summer Charity Barbecue and all of our partners who helped make it all possible. Including SCU, Unger Meats, Landville Drywall, Elite Redi-Mix, Bothwell Cheese, La Broquerie Lumber Rona, Friesen Drillers, Kleefeld Construction, The Rental House, Grand Denture Clinic and Ledingham GM.

Taste of Summer Charity Barbecue in front of the SCU