$10,000 Raised At Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day

Dairy Queen CEO Visits Steinbach For Miracle Treat Day The CEO of International Dairy Queen was in Steinbach Thursday morning for Miracle Treat Day. John Gainor was met in Steinbach by Dairy Queen Owner Jo Unger, Provencher MP Ted Falk, Steinbach MLA…

Niverville Receives $1.25 Million For New Well Bank The Town of Niverville continues to ask residents to be conservative with their water consumption as they wait for their new well bank. Mayor Myron Dyck says the provincial government recently…

New Hwy #12 Intersection To Be Identical To The One At Clearsprings The Director of Manitoba Infrastructure for the Eastern Region says the new intersection to be built on Highway #12, in front of Trucks Unlimited in Steinbach, will be identical to the one at…

Today House Seeing An Increase In The Use Of Its Services Today House in Steinbach has seen an increase in people using its services over the last few years. Coordinator Catherine Bergen says the main focus of Today House is getting those struggling with…

Rebuilding Joachim Street From The Ground Up Joachim Street in the Village of La Broquerie is currently under construction. Public works supervisor Ron Kowalchuk says the road had a poor surface, was falling apart, and required drainage…

Manitoba Boasts Lowest Unemployment Rate in Canada Manitoba's Growth, Enterprise and Trade minister says the province's latest jobs report is good news. Statistics Canada reports over 10,000 new jobs have been created in Manitoba so far this year,…

Steinbach Mennonite Church Making Fresh Start The chair of Steinbach Mennonite Church says they are excited to have hired a new pastor and are in the process of making a fresh start. Karen Peters says Lee Hiebert started as pastor on August 1st.…

"We Have An Increasingly Diverse Community" Recent census numbers show the number of people speaking a variety of languages is increasing. Richard Harder, program director at Eastman Immigrant Services, says he didn't find any surprises when…

Missing Girl Found RCMP at Oakbank say a missing teen has been safely located. Dakota Hunter was reported missing on Monday, July 31st. Police thank the public for their assistance in finding her.

Harvest Could Begin Next Week In The Southeast Harvest could start next week here in southeastern Manitoba. Earl Bargen, the provincial Farm Production Advisor, says that's the word after checking fields and talking to farmers Monday in preparing…

Brush Fire Raises Concerns About Dry Conditions The Fire Chief for the RM of Hanover says he is concerned about the very dry conditions in the municipality. Paul Wiebe made the comment after the Grunthal Fire Department was called out late Tuesday…

Largest Solar Panel Project Going Up Near Otterburne The largest solar panel project in Manitoba, to date, is being installed on a dairy farm near Otterburne. Justin Phillips is the president of Sycamore Energy and says they install solar panels to…

Chrysler Gate Construction Delayed A sewer line replacement project on Chrysler Gate in Steinbach has been delayed. Phil Kalyta, the city's head engineer, explains why. Area outlined in red shows where sewer line work will be…

RCMP Looking For Person Of Interest A person of interest is being sought by the Steinbach RCMP detachment and they're asking for the public assistance. If you have any information in regards to the above you are asked to contact the…