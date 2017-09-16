The First JV Football Game School history will be made Wednesday afternoon at 5 p.m. That's when the SRSS players take to the field to play the Crocus Plains Plainsmen in Brandon in the football programs first ever junior…

Selects 2017-18 Tryout Camp Close to 70 players are expected to attend Eastman Selects tryout camp which takes place this weekend at the Sun Gro Centre in Beausejour. New head coach Scott Wong is thrilled that so many…

Sabres Lose Potter Division Debut The Steinbach Regional Secondary School lost it's 2017 Winnipeg High School Football League season opener 15-6 to the Dakota Lancers Friday night at A.D. Penner Park. "Talk about a learning…

Pistons Crush Oil Capitals In Pre-Season Game The Steinbach Pistons scored early, often and consistently in what finished a 9-0 victory Friday night at the TG Smith Centre over the Virden Oil Capitals. It was the first look for home fans at some…

Fifth for the Fly-In Jean Desaulnier, Vic Toews, Daryl Braun and Ken Toews of the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club finished in fifth place at Golf Manitoba's Provincial Senior Men's Interclub championship. The Fly-In foursome…

Pistons Rookies Show Future Is Bright The Steinbach Pistons rookies defeated the Selkirk Steelers rookies in a well-played affair on Wednesday night. The Pistons got off to a quick start with two goals in the first five minutes. First,…

The Beginning of Season Eight The Steinbach Regional Secondary School will kick off the 2017 Winnipeg High School Football League season Friday against Dakota Collegiate at A.D. Penner Park. The season opener against the Lancers…

Local Product Gula Ready To Step Up For Pistons It was a showcase season for Steinbach's Darby Gula last year and now the Pistons defender is set to take the next step in his career. Last year was a real measure of growth for Gula, who matured…

The Countdown to Week One The Steinbach Regional Secondary School will begin the 2017 Winnipeg High School Football League season next Friday. "Camp has been really exciting," said SRSS varsity head coach Jamie Peters. "We've…

Interclub Champions Adam Guenther, Bailey Funk, Ike Bueckert and Riley Desautels of the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club are Golf Manitoba's Provincial Men's Interclub champions. The Fly-In foursome posted a 21-over par 237…

A Look Back at the 2017 MJBL Season The 2017 Manitoba Junior Baseball League season came to an end back on August 2nd at Optimist Park in Winnipeg when the St. James A's defeated the Elmwood Giants 6-2 and swept the best-of-five final…

Spectacular Day for Raiders Day The Eastman Raiders celebrated Raiders Day Sunday at A.D. Penner Park. All four Raiders football teams played in perfect weather conditions. It was fun for the entire family as an inflatable obstacle…

BMX Track Opens In Steinbach A new BMX track is now officially open in Steinbach. A grand opening was held Tuesday afternoon at A.D. Penner Park. Russ Dyck with Steinbach Parks and Recreation says the nine hundred foot long…

Purtill Named Pistons Captain For 2017/18 Season Braden Purtill has been named captain of the Steinbach Pistons for the upcoming hockey season. Purtill was humbled by the teams decision. "It's a huge honor. Obviously it's such a great team to play…