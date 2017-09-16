  • Print
Mason Caldwell, Carter Driedger, Eric Adams and Tyson Dueck of the Steinbach Regional Secondary School captured the Zone 13 High School Golf Championship Thursday in La Broquerie.

The SRSS foursome won the championship banner with a 251 aggregate total at the La Verendrye golf course which was 14 shots better than Justin Normandeau, Eric Asselain, Blaine Henrotte and Tristen Levesque of Ecole St. Joachim in La Broquerie.

Kyle Melo, Justin Cure, Stephane Lagasse and Nicholas Lepage of Gabrielle Roy finished in third place at 279.

Blake Noble, Cody Schurko and Owen Kirk of Lorette Collegiate were fourth with a 313 total.

Justin Powers, Brayden Ewasko, Jarvis Ewasko and Brendan Honkey of Edward Schreyer Collegiate in Beausejour finished fifth at 335.

Caldwell, who had the low round of the day with a five-over par 77, Dreidger, Adams and Dueck now qualify for the Provincial High School Golf Championship Friday, September 22nd in Gilbert Plains.

 

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

SCOREBOARD

Saturday, September 16th

CFL
Edmonton at Toronto, 3 p.m.
B.C. at Calgary, 6 p.m.

MJHL
Exhibition
Selkirk at Steinbach, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Exhibition
@ Beausejour
Eastman vs Central Plains, 12 p.m.
Eastman vs Central Plains, 6 p.m.

WHL
Exhibition
Brandon at Moose Jaw, 8 p.m.

Manitoba Major Soccer League
4th Division
Hanover Sting vs Central Plains FC
@ Wpg, 12 p.m.

American Baseball Association
Wichita at Winnipeg, 6:05 p.m.
(best of 5 final tied 1-1)

Major League Baseball
American League
Seattle at Houston, 12:05 pm..
Baltimore at New York, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Los Angeles, 8:07 p.m.
National League
Los Angeles at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.
Interleague
Oakland at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

 

Friday, September 15th

CFL
Saskatchewan 27 Hamilton 19

MJHL
Exhibition
Selkirk 4 Steinbach 2

WHL
Exhibition
Brandon 3 Moose Jaw 2

Manitoba Major Soccer League
6th Division
Les Blues SC 4 Grunthal SC 1

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 4 Minnesota 3
New York 8 Baltimore 2
Kansas City 4 Cleveland 3
Boston 13 Tampa Bay 6 (15 innings)
Detroit 3 Chicago 2
Houston 5 Seattle 2
Los Angeles 7 Texas 6
National League
Chicago 8 St. Louis 2 
Los Angeles 7 Washington 0
Cincinnati 4 Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 3 New York 2
Milwaukee 10 Miami 2
Colorado 6 San Diego 1
Arizona 3 San Francisco 2
Interleague
Oakland 4 Philadelphia 0

