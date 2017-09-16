Mason Caldwell, Carter Driedger, Eric Adams and Tyson Dueck of the Steinbach Regional Secondary School captured the Zone 13 High School Golf Championship Thursday in La Broquerie.
The SRSS foursome won the championship banner with a 251 aggregate total at the La Verendrye golf course which was 14 shots better than Justin Normandeau, Eric Asselain, Blaine Henrotte and Tristen Levesque of Ecole St. Joachim in La Broquerie.
Kyle Melo, Justin Cure, Stephane Lagasse and Nicholas Lepage of Gabrielle Roy finished in third place at 279.
Blake Noble, Cody Schurko and Owen Kirk of Lorette Collegiate were fourth with a 313 total.
Justin Powers, Brayden Ewasko, Jarvis Ewasko and Brendan Honkey of Edward Schreyer Collegiate in Beausejour finished fifth at 335.
Caldwell, who had the low round of the day with a five-over par 77, Dreidger, Adams and Dueck now qualify for the Provincial High School Golf Championship Friday, September 22nd in Gilbert Plains.