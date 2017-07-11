Wildcats Win Provincial Baseball Banner

Niverville Wildcats 2017 Provincial 11U "A" Baseball Champions
left side of poster
Back Row: Avery Pickering & Josh Bartlett
Front Row: Logan Dearborn, Kade Peters & Austin Spencer
Coaches: Clayton Smeltz, Rod Wolfe & Mike Lindsey
right side of poster
Back Row: Logan Wolfe, Joshua Smeltz, Landon Nickel & Mike Lindsey
Front Row: Owen Bunn, Dayton Christensen & Jace Woytowich
The Niverville Wildcats are Baseball Manitoba Provincial 11U "A" champions.
The Wildcats defeated the Brandon Blue Jays 7-3 in the final this past Sunday afternoon in Reston.
Niverville had two wins and a loss in the round robin.
The Wildcats lost their opener 2-1 to Brandon and then beat Red Lake 12-2 and Portage 10-0.
Niverville qualified for the playoffs as the fourth seed.
The Wildcats downed Birtle 9-2 in the quarterfinals and edged Killarney 2-1 in the semifinals.