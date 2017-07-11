Thistles Find Positives In Loss To Top Team

A shorthanded Southeast Thistles team squared off against a top ranked opponent this past weekend and although they lost the game, they feel they won in the long run.

Caleb Fenton knew the team was "facing giants" as the Wanderers had only surrerndered 12 combined points through the first part of their season.

The Thistles battled hard and despite the score finishing 60-12, Fenton takes positives away. "I am thrilled, we put up as many points as the other teams did combined and they (the Wanderers) were not thrilled. At the end, our players held their heads up, we lost, but we where proud of ourselves! It spoke to us that we could beat any team if we had the conditioning and the players. I feel like that's the only thing stopping us. We have a surprisingly a strong team, we just get tired, very tired when you play a straight 80 minutes of Rugby"

Fenton, along with club President Jesse Franklin are encouraging the public to come check out the next home game on July 25th at AD Penner Park. "There is still room to register." Franklin said on Tuesday morning. "We'd welcome anyone interetested to come, check it out and be a part of something special."