The First JV Football Game

School history will be made Wednesday afternoon at 5 p.m.

That's when the SRSS players take to the field to play the Crocus Plains Plainsmen in Brandon in the football programs first ever junior varsity game.

"It just seems like a short seven years ago we were kicking off the first game with the varsity squad and getting to be part of that was really special," said Steinbach Regional Secondary School head coach Kerry Friesen who played quarterback during the Sabres inaugural season in the Winnipeg High School Football League. "It was fun what we were building and now it's a new excitement we're building. There's a bunch of kids who have come out. They're committed and have worked out in the off-season. It's almost surreal but it's really exciting."

Friesen and his coaching staff have a roster of nearly 40 players to work with in season one.

"We had a lot of kids come from the Eastman Raiders bantam team so we had 15-20 core kids who have played football but there was also the other 15 who have never touched a football in their life so to speak. We have a great group of coaches who are alumni and get the process of teaching. They really got our guys up to speed. It's been a fun journey seeing them grow and see them take big steps really quickly."

A really big step took place last week at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach where the Sabres won their lone preseason game 17-7 over the Grant Park Pirates.

Quarterback Austin Dueck connected with Seth Fenez for a major and running back Christian Ginter had a 35-yard touchdown.

Teg Peters added a 25 yard field goal and Bryson Friesen had two interceptions.

"They exceeded our expectations and yet at the same time it was like, there is so much more this team can do," said Friesen on that exhibition game with the Pirates. "We're a first-year team but it doesn't look like that when we're on the field. It's exciting to see the potential if we keep working hard and be committed and show up day-by-day. It was a fantastic experience seeing them out there and compete and get the win."

And what is the SRSS head coach expecting from the Plainsmen on Wednesday?

"We haven't got any film on them to see what they're going to be like or what they are going to give us as far as strategies," Friesen said. "We're expecting a competitive game, similar to Grant Park. We're trying to raise the bar with expectations that every team is going to be better and better and we need to match that and prepare accordingly. We're expecting a tough physical game and we'll see how we do."

The Sabres play their home opener Wednesday, September 20th against the Sisler Spartans at A.D. Penner Park.


More Local Sports

Pistons Roll Through Oil Capitals Again

The Steinbach Pistons put up another crooked number against the Virden Oil Capitals winning for a second straight night, this time by a score of 8-3. It didn't start out as well for the Pistons as it…

Selects 2017-18 Tryout Camp

Close to 70 players are expected to attend Eastman Selects tryout camp which takes place this weekend at the Sun Gro Centre in Beausejour. New head coach Scott Wong is thrilled that so many…

The Banjo Bowl Belongs to the Blue & Gold

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are heading into the bye week with a little redemption. Matt Nichols threw three touchdown passes and Maurice Leggett had a pick-six and a punt return major as Winnipeg…

Pistons Crush Oil Capitals In Pre-Season Game

The Steinbach Pistons scored early, often and consistently in what finished a 9-0 victory Friday night at the TG Smith Centre over the Virden Oil Capitals. It was the first look for home fans at some…

Sabres Lose Potter Division Debut

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School lost it's 2017 Winnipeg High School Football League season opener 15-6 to the Dakota Lancers Friday night at A.D. Penner Park. "Talk about a learning…

Fifth for the Fly-In

Jean Desaulnier, Vic Toews, Daryl Braun and Ken Toews of the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club finished in fifth place at Golf Manitoba's Provincial Senior Men's Interclub championship. The Fly-In foursome…

Pistons Rookies Show Future Is Bright

The Steinbach Pistons rookies defeated the Selkirk Steelers rookies in a well-played affair on Wednesday night. The Pistons got off to a quick start with two goals in the first five minutes. First,…

The Beginning of Season Eight

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School will kick off the 2017 Winnipeg High School Football League season Friday against Dakota Collegiate at A.D. Penner Park. The season opener against the Lancers…

Local Product Gula Ready To Step Up For Pistons

It was a showcase season for Steinbach's Darby Gula last year and now the Pistons defender is set to take the next step in his career. Last year was a real measure of growth for Gula, who matured…

The Countdown to Week One

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School will begin the 2017 Winnipeg High School Football League season next Friday. "Camp has been really exciting," said SRSS varsity head coach Jamie Peters. "We've…

Interclub Champions

Adam Guenther, Bailey Funk, Ike Bueckert and Riley Desautels of the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club are Golf Manitoba's Provincial Men's Interclub champions. The Fly-In foursome posted a 21-over par 237…

A Look Back at the 2017 MJBL Season

The 2017 Manitoba Junior Baseball League season came to an end back on August 2nd at Optimist Park in Winnipeg when the St. James A's defeated the Elmwood Giants 6-2 and swept the best-of-five final…

Spectacular Day for Raiders Day

The Eastman Raiders celebrated Raiders Day Sunday at A.D. Penner Park. All four Raiders football teams played in perfect weather conditions. It was fun for the entire family as an inflatable obstacle…

BMX Track Opens In Steinbach

A new BMX track is now officially open in Steinbach. A grand opening was held Tuesday afternoon at A.D. Penner Park. Russ Dyck with Steinbach Parks and Recreation says the nine hundred foot long…

Purtill Named Pistons Captain For 2017/18 Season

Braden Purtill has been named captain of the Steinbach Pistons for the upcoming hockey season. Purtill was humbled by the teams decision. "It's a huge honor. Obviously it's such a great team to play…

Raiders Day

One of the highlights of the football season takes place this Sunday as Raiders Day will be held at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach. "It's our homecoming weekend and it's where all the teams get to…

Manitoba Set to Host 21U Baseball Championship

After winning three medals in four years, Baseball Manitoba's women's program will be front and centre this weekend as Baseball Canada's 21U Invitational Championship takes place at Quarry Park in…

Funk Wins Fly-In Club Championship

Bailey Funk won the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club Men's Championship Saturday, winning in a playoff over Adam Guenther. Both Funk and Guenther had a two-day total score of 145, one over par. Funk won on…

A's Capture Western Canada Championship

La Broquerie A's - 2017 Western Canada Bantam AA Baseball Champions Back Row: assistant coach Ray Grimard, Mason Hartung, Drayden Kurbatoff, Meech Nadeau, Keyan Grimard, Davis Fenske, Dawson Tanner,…

SCOREBOARD

Tuesday, September 12th

Zone 13 High School Boys Soccer
SRSS at Niverville
Green Valley vs Lorette
@ Grunthal
Both games begin at 5:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Kansas City 4 Chicago 3 
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
New York at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m.
National League
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Fransisco, 9:15 p.m.
Interleague
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Monday, September 11th

Zone 13 High School Girls Soccer
Gabrielle Roy/PDC 5 SRSS 0 
Niverville 7 Green Valley 0

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 4 Baltimore 3
New York 5 Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 11 Detroit 0
Texas 5 Seattle 3
Chicago 11 Kansas City 3
National League
Pittsburgh 7 Milwaukee 0
Colorado 5 Arizona 4
San Francisco 8 Los Angeles 6

NFL
Minnesota 29 New Orleans 19
Denver 24 L.A. Chargers 21

