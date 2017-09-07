The Beginning of Season Eight



The Steinbach Regional Secondary School will kick off the 2017 Winnipeg High School Football League season Friday against Dakota Collegiate at A.D. Penner Park.



The season opener against the Lancers will be the football program's first-ever AAA game.



The Sabres, who spent the past four seasons in the Kas Vidruk AA Division and captured the CTV Bowl championship game last year, welcomed the move to John Potter Division.



"We're very excited to take the step to the Potter Division and rise to that challenge," said SRSS head coach Jamie Peters. "It's not going to be an easy year for our boys but we're really looking forward to it. I think it's time for this program and this school to take advantage of this opportunity."



Steinbach Regional dropped a 32-1 decision to the Sturgeon Heights Huskies in their lone exhibition game last week.



Coach Peters feels his team will be better against Dakota on Friday.



"We came out a little bit flat and I think we were a little bit intimidated or scared about moving up. I think we were kind of caught like a deer in the headlights type of thing. I'm expecting our team to come out and fight and compete and we'll see what happens."



"Every game is going to be awfully competitive," added Peters. "In terms of home field advantage, A.D. Penner Park has one of the best football fields in the province so it's nice to play there. The last time we played Dakota was a couple of years ago and they really took it to us. We would like to get in there and return the favour."

The opening kickoff is at 5 p.m.