Canada Games Update – Medal Round Bound

Sultans Season Ends With Game Four Loss The Carillon Sultans season came to an end Wednesday night at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach. The Sultans gave up seven runs in the top of the seventh inning and lost 11-4 to the Elmwood Giants. The…

Countdown to the Games - Zach Giesbrecht The 2017 Canada Summer Games begins in two days with the Opening Ceremonies at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. Landmark's Zach Giesbrecht, who is part of Team Manitoba's baseball team, can't wait for the…

Gonna Play One More The Carillon Sultans needed a win Tuesday night and they got it. Jared Esau and Reid Howard combined on a seven-hitter as Carillon edged Elmwood 5-4 at Charleswood Park and avoided elimination. That…

Snap Fitness Sports Star of the Month: Kaeden "Cheesy" Wiebe Eleven year-old Kaeden "Cheesy" Wiebe loves sports, participating in baseball and track and field. Kaeden's attitude excels as much as his athletic ability. "Although Kaeden is a great at the sports…

Must Win For Sultans The Carillon Sultans need to string together a three-game winning streak starting tonight at Charleswood Park in Winnipeg or their 2017 season will come to an end. The Sultans dropped a 9-8 decision…

Countdown to the Games - Gill Woodward The Opening Ceremonies for the 2017 Canada Summer Games will take place this Friday at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. Team Manitoba's softball team will hit the diamonds at the John Blumberg Softball…

Silver Won At Gymnastics Nationals Three gymnasts from Flippers Gymnastics in Steinbach have returned from nationals, held in Oshawa, Ontario. Keaton Savard says he placed fourth on double-mini trampoline and was excited to have been…

Countdown to the Games - Yanykk Nadeau The Opening Ceremonies for the 2017 Canada Summer Games will take place this Friday at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. The following day Team Manitoba's baseball team will play it's first of five round…

Provincial Senior AA All-Stars & 18U AAA Championships Two Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships are on this weekend. The Provincial 18U AAA Championship is on at Charleswood Park in Winnipeg. The winner advances to the Nationals in London, Ontario.…

Sultans Lose Heartbreaker The Carillon Sultans needed three outs. Three outs from recording a huge game one victory over the defending Manitoba Junior Baseball League champion Elmwood Giants Sunday night at Koskie Field in…

Fredborg Wins Amateur Championship Travis Fredborg captured the 2017 Manitoba Men's Amateur Golf Championship Thursday and he ended his day by watching the most memorable putt of his golfing career find the bottom of the cup. Fredborg…

Sultans Advance to MJBL Semifinals The Carillon Sultans are into round two of the Manitoba Junior Baseball League playoffs. Ashton Meilleur and Noah Vogt crossed the plate in the top of the seventh inning with the tying and go-ahead…

Team Toba Names Flag Bearer for Canada Summer Games The first time Emma Gray put on the Team Manitoba uniform, she won a gold and a bronze medal in rowing at the 2015 Western Canada Summer Games - that was her first year in the sport. Two years later,…

Sultans of Swing Game one of the Manitoba Junior Baseball League's best-of-three opening round playoff series between Carillon and Interlake belongs to the Sultans. Carillon plated four runs in the bottom of the…