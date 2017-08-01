Team Manitoba has advanced to the semifinals in baseball and female basketball at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.
Manitoba defeated Ontario 3-2 in extra innings and finished the round robin with a perfect 5-0 record.
Team Toba will face Alberta in the semifinals Thursday (4 p.m.) at Shaw Park.
Manitoba edged New Brunswick 71-68 and will face Ontario in the women's basketball semifinals Wednesday (8 p.m.) at the University of Winnipeg's Duckworth Centre.
Manitoba's male basketball team lost 87-66 to Alberta and will face Saskatchewan in the placing round.
Rowers Jacob Loewen, Yanko Kalem, Andrej Kao and Riley Sierhuis advanced to the male four's final Friday in Kenora.
2017 Canada Summer Games
@ Winnipeg
Female Basketball
Semifinals
Manitoba vs Ontario, 8 p.m.
Men's Basketball
Placement Game
Manitoba vs Saskatchewan, 12:45 p.m.
Female Soccer
Placement Game
Manitoba vs Saskatchewan, 4:30 p.m.
Male Softball
Manitoba (1-6) vs Newfoundland & Labrador, 12 p.m.
Team Manitoba's medal count is two. Kyla Roy of Winnipeg finished third in the triathlon and Brooke-Lynn Boyd of Winnipeg was third in javelin on Monday.
Canada Games Update – Medal Round Bound
Dantin Reimer