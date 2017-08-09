Sultans Play Host For Western Canada Championships

  • Print
Details
Local Sports

The top six Midget aged baseball teams will be in Steinbach and Île-des-Chênes this weekend.

"Being from the Carillon area we are pretty proud to be able to show off our facilities and it's going to be nice to play in front of some fans," said coach of the host Carillon Sultans Nick Grenier.

The Bonivital Blacksox, Langley Blaze, Muenster Red Sox, Saskatoon Diamondbacks, Sherwood Park A's, and Carillon Sultans will be competing to be crowned 2018 Western Canada Baseball Champions.

Playing on their home fields, having family friends in attendance and being to sleep in their own beds are just some of the perks of being the host team.

Grenier explained the team is really just looking forward to playing some ball.

"I know a lot of the guys just enjoy the sports so much that when ever they have a chance to be out on the field and be together it's always a good time," explained Grenier. "Obviously playing against some good competition is going to be good. We have some highly skilled players so having a shot at gold would be a goal for this team."

According to Grenier a lot of the players on this team have played with one another before, which will make gelling as a well-oiled machine much easier, which could help them hit the ground running in such a short tournament.

With teams coming from across western Canada the Sultans don't have a sense as to what each team is going to bring, are they going up against a lefty or a righty, what does he throw, and who are their big hitters, which is where constantly adapting to the challenge at hand is huge for these teams.

"Our pitchers have done well in the past. They just have to keep throwing strikes, because walks are what really hurts a lot of teams. If our pitchers keep pitching strikes we should be okay," said Grenier. "Our defence is solid and so we'll get those outs. We have a good offence and we just have to reduce the amount of mistakes we make. That'd be the goal."

Carillon's schedule is as follows;

Sultans at Sherwood Park A's, August 10, 6:00 p.m.
Sultans vs Langley Blaze, August 11, 11:45 a.m.
Sultans at Bonivital Blacksox, August 11, 5:15 p.m.
Sultans vs Saskatoon Diamondbacks, August 12, 5:00 p.m.
Sultans at Muenster Red Sox, August 13, 8:30 a.m.

The first and second place teams after round robin play will square off in the finals August 13th at 5:00 p.m.

SCOREBOARD

Tuesday, August 8th

Winnipeg Women's Soccer League
4th Division
Tri-S Strikers 2 Hanover Haze 1

American Baseball Association
Sioux Falls 3 Winnipeg 2

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 4 New York 2
Boston 2 Tampa Bay 0
Chicago 8 Houston 5
Seattle 7 Oakland 6
Los Angeles 3 Baltimore 2
National League
Miami 7 Washington 3
San Diego 7 Cincinnati 3
Philadelphia 5 Atlanta 2
Arizona 6 Los Angeles 3
San Francisco 6 Chicago 3 
Interleague
Pittsburgh 6 Detroit 3
N.Y. Mets 5 Texas 4
Cleveland 4 Colorado 1
Minnesota 11 Milwaukee 4
St. Louis 10 Kansas City 3

Wednesday, August 9th

Manitoba Major Soccer League
3rd Division
Hanover Strikers vs United Nova FC
@ Wpg, 7:15 p.m.
4th Division
Hanover Sting vs Mobb United
@ Wpg, 7:15 p.m.

Winnipeg Women's Soccer League
2nd Division
Hanover Elite vs Fusion
@ Steinbach, 7 p.m.

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 12:05 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Seattle at Oakland, 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Los Angeles, 2:37 p.m.
New York at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:08 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 7:10 p.m.
National League
Chicago at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Interleague
Colorado at Cleveland, 11:10 a.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 11:10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:08 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

