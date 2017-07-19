Sultans of Swing



Game one of the Manitoba Junior Baseball League's best-of-three opening round playoff series between Carillon and Interlake belongs to the Sultans.

Carillon plated four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and four more in the fifth and defeated the Blue Jays 10-0 Tuesday night at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach.

Liam Lenton ended the game with an rbi single in the fifth inning for the Sultans who had 12 hits in the series opener.

Noah Vogt singled, doubled and broke the game open with a bases clearing triple off Interlake starter Emerson Klimpke in the fourth inning.

"I was looking for a fastball on the inside half preferably," said the Sultans shortstop. "I was just trying to get a pitch I could drive and ended up getting what I needed to get my hands out in front and give the ball a ride."

Marcus Renaud had three singles and Kaan Bitchok scored three runs.

Nik Kauenhofen allowed just two hits and struck out seven Blue Jays in his five innings of work.

"I didn't feel 100% out there," said Kauenhofen. "But once the second or third inning rolled around I felt good and was in a rhythm."

Game two goes tonight at Quarry Park in Stonewall.

"We had never seen Emerson Klimpke before and I was expecting someone that throws a little bit harder," said Carillon manager Alex Grenier after game one. "We're probably going to see Martin Knutson in game two and he throws a little bit harder. We saw him in the first game of the season which doesn't say a whole bunch. I'm not too sure what to expect. I just hope that our guys can put the bat on the ball because these guys are prone to making some mistakes."