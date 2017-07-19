  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports


Game one of the Manitoba Junior Baseball League's best-of-three opening round playoff series between Carillon and Interlake belongs to the Sultans.

Carillon plated four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and four more in the fifth and defeated the Blue Jays 10-0 Tuesday night at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach.

Liam Lenton ended the game with an rbi single in the fifth inning for the Sultans who had 12 hits in the series opener.

Noah Vogt singled, doubled and broke the game open with a bases clearing triple off Interlake starter Emerson Klimpke in the fourth inning.

"I was looking for a fastball on the inside half preferably," said the Sultans shortstop. "I was just trying to get a pitch I could drive and ended up getting what I needed to get my hands out in front and give the ball a ride."

Marcus Renaud had three singles and Kaan Bitchok scored three runs.

Nik Kauenhofen allowed just two hits and struck out seven Blue Jays in his five innings of work.

"I didn't feel 100% out there," said Kauenhofen. "But once the second or third inning rolled around I felt good and was in a rhythm."

Game two goes tonight at Quarry Park in Stonewall.

"We had never seen Emerson Klimpke before and I was expecting someone that throws a little bit harder," said Carillon manager Alex Grenier after game one. "We're probably going to see Martin Knutson in game two and he throws a little bit harder. We saw him in the first game of the season which doesn't say a whole bunch. I'm not too sure what to expect. I just hope that our guys can put the bat on the ball because these guys are prone to making some mistakes."

 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://steinbachonline.com/local-sports/sultans-of-swing-2#sigProId9c5fd98714
Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

Sultans of Swing

Game one of the Manitoba Junior Baseball League's best-of-three opening round playoff series between Carillon and Interlake belongs to the Sultans. Carillon plated four runs in the bottom of the…

Short Handed Thistles Fall To Assassin's 3

On a hot and humid day, the Southeast Thistles battled hard against a stacked Assassin's 3 team and fell short 27-12. For the Thistles, an early injury put them down to 15 players. For 80 minutes of…

A's Are Going to the Westerns

The La Broquerie A's will represent Manitoba at the Western Canada Bantam AA Baseball Championship next month in Kamloops, British Columbia. The A's defeated the Elkhorn Expos 14-6 in the Provincial…

Quarry Oaks Club Champions

Jon Schroeder, Kate Gregoire and Kris Nancoo are Quarry Oaks club champions. Schroeder won the men's club championship. He fired an opening round five-over par 77 this past Saturday and followed that…

Steinbach hosts Softball Manitoba Provincials

27 teams are competing at Softball Manitoba's U14 B Girls Provincial Championship this weekend at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach. Pool A consists of Seine River, the Westdale Warriors, Brandon Heat,…

Provincial "AA" Baseball Championship Weekend

Four Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships take place this weekend. The 11U AA championship is in Winnipeg, the 13U AA championship is in Altona, La Broquerie is hosting the 15U AA championship…

Bombers Back in the Win Column

One week after suffering a disappointing 29-10 loss to the Calgary Stampeders in a game in which they failed to score a point in the second half, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers dug deep and defeated the…

Pistons Make Big Move, Acquire Worrad From Oakville

In the first big move of the summer, the Steinbach Pistons acquired 20 year old forward Drew Worrad from the Oakville Blades of the Ontario Junior Hockey League in exchange for 20 year old forward…

Hosting Provincials

The La Broquerie A's are hosting Baseball Manitoba's Provincial 15U AA Championship this weekend. "We're very excited to be hosting," said host committee event co-ordinator Mitch Tetrault. "I've been…

Thistles Find Positives In Loss To Top Team

A shorthanded Southeast Thistles team squared off against a top ranked opponent this past weekend and although they lost the game, they feel they won in the long run. Caleb Fenton knew the team was…

Wildcats Win Provincial Baseball Banner

Niverville Wildcats 2017 Provincial 11U "A" Baseball Championsleft side of posterBack Row: Avery Pickering & Josh Bartlett Front Row: Logan Dearborn, Kade Peters & Austin Spencer Coaches: Clayton…

Hickok Hoists Players Cup

Kramer Hickok is the 2017 Players Cup champion. Hickok, a former teammate of two-time major champion Jordan Spieth on the University of Texas Longhorns golf team, fired a final round five-under par…

Bombers Drop Home Opener to Stamps

With over 30,000 football fans in the stands at Investors Group Field Friday night for the home opener, it was unfortunate that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers didn't give the home crowd much to cheer…

Provincial Baseball Championship Weekend

Three Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships take place this weekend. The 11U A championship is in Reston, the 13U A championship is in Swan River and the 15U A championship is in Ile des Chenes.…

Playoff Between Naylor and Mackid Decides Women's Amateur

Marissa Naylor is the 2017 Manitoba Women's Amateur champion. The 19-year-old from Pine Ridge needed three playoff holes to beat Charmaine Mackid of Breezy Bend and capture her first provincial…

Six Run 4th Inning Sends Sultans Past Orioles

The Carillon Sultans won their 10th game of the season despite only recording three hits Tuesday night in Ile des Chenes. The Sultans got six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on two singles,…

Nadeau Leads Thistles To Big Road Win

The Southeast Thistles scored early and battled their way to a 53-29 victory over the Assassin's. A hard fought opening provided 2 try's in a short 10 minute span for the Thistles and they never…

Blatz Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame A Second Time

Steinbach Athletic Therapist Dave Blatz was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. Blatz is the athletic therapist for Team Canada and was inducted as part of the team that won the gold…

Another Raiders Season is Around the Corner

Registration is over. Equipment fitting is done. And now the countdown starts. The Eastman Raiders football club will begin its 27th season in early August. 94 players have registered for the…

Carillon Minor Baseball Champions

The Carillon Minor Baseball Association champions have been crowned. Steinbach won the 11U "A" title and along with Niverville will represent the region at the Provincials in Reston from July…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

SCOREBOARD

Wednesday, July 19th

CFL
Montreal at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Manitoba Major Soccer League
8th Division
Hanover Impact vs Wolverines SC
@ Wpg, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg Women's Soccer League
2nd Division
Hanover Elite vs SC Hurricanes
@ Winkler, 7:30 p.m.
4th Division
Hanover Haze vs Southeast GWB
@ Steinbach, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba Junior Baseball League
Quarterfinals
Carillon vs Interlake
@ Stonewall, 7 p.m.
(Sultans lead best of 3 series 1-0)
Elmwood at St. Boniface, 7 p.m.
(Giants lead series 1-0)
Altona vs Pembina Valley
@ Morden, 7 p.m.
(Orioles lead series 1-0)

American Baseball Association
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 11 a.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
New York at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 2:35 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
National League
Chicago at Atlanta, 11:10 a.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 11:10 a.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at New York, 6:08 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Interleague
Cleveland at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chi White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:08 p.m.

 

 

Tuesday, July 18th

Manitoba Major Soccer League
3rd Division
Luso Canadian 1 Hanover Strikers 0
4th Division
Hanover Sting 6 FC Aura  0

Manitoba Junior Baseball League
Quarterfinals
Carillon 10 Interlake 0
Elmwood 3 St. Boniface 0
Pembina Valley 3 Altona 2
(1st games in best of 3 series)

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg 5 St. Paul 3

Major League Baseball
American League
Boston 5 Toronto 4 (15 innings)
Baltimore 12 Texas 1
New York 6 Minnesota 3
Houston 6 Seattle 2
Detroit 9 Kansas City 3
Tampa Bay 4 Oakland 3
National League
Pittsburgh 4 Milwaukee 3
Arizona 11 Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 5 Miami 2
St. Louis 5 New York 0
Chicago 5 Atlanta 1
Colorado 9 San Diego 7
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers 1 Chicago White Sox 0
Washington 4 L.A. Angels 3
San Francisco 2 Cleveland 1

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

More Local Sports

League Champs

Hamonic Traded to Flames – Davis Selected by Stars

Medals Won By Eastman Athletes At Provincial Special Olympics Competition

Two Providence Coaches Named Volleyball Manitoba Volunteers Of The Year

Pistons 2017-2018 Schedule

Hamonic Receives NHL Foundation Player Award

Thistles Sting Wasps For First Win Of The Year

Fourth Place Finish For Reimer

The Preseason Ends

The Marathon

Abgrall Captures Match Play Championship

Double Gold

Thistles Fall Just Short, But Have Reason For Optimism

Tufford Places Third At Provincials

Third Out Of 71 At Beach Volleyball Championships

Pistons Take Six In MJHL Draft

Steinbach Girls U12 Softball Team Takes The Gold

The Provincial High School Fastpitch Championship Gallery

Provincial High School Baseball Championship

Provincial High School Fastpitch Championship

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events
Summer Arts Day Camp - Our Community

17 July 2017 9:00 am - 21 July 2017 4:00 pm

The Steinbach Cultural Arts Centre, Steinbach





125 Years of Ukrainians in Canada Travelling Exhibit at Gardenton Museum

18 July 2017 12:00 am - 19 August 2017 6:00 am

Ukrainian Museum and Village Society





TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

19 July 2017 8:45 am - 10:30 am

Royal Canadian Legion, Steinbach





Standalone Summer Program: Stay Safe Program

19 July 2017 9:00 am

Eastman Safety (Eastman Safety Training Centre Inc, Steinbach





Login