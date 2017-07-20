

The Carillon Sultans are into round two of the Manitoba Junior Baseball League playoffs.

Ashton Meilleur and Noah Vogt crossed the plate in the top of the seventh inning with the tying and go-ahead runs as the Sultans defeated the Interlake Blue Jays 5-4 Wednesday night at Quarry Park in Stonewall.

Carillon swept the best-of -three opening round series in two straight games.

Sultans catcher Nick Grenier says ending the series quickly is beneficial to the entire team.

"It just gives the arms a rest. Personally, behind the dish, I throw a lot and I know our pitchers - it's good to give the arms a break after a long season."

Carillon jumped out to an early 3-0 lead but three Sultans errors in the bottom of the second inning led to two Blue Jays runs.

The score stayed 3-2 for Carillon until the sixth when Interlake first baseman Bailey Proctor crushed a two-out, two-run homer to centre field off Sultans starter Jared Esau to give the Blue Jays their first lead of the series.

Meilleur started the Carillon rally as he led off the top of the seventh inning with a single and promptly stole second base.

With one out, Vogt hit a ground ball to first and Proctor's errant toss to Interlake starting pitcher Martin Knutson allowed Meilleur to score the tying run and Vogt to move into scoring position.

The Sultans shortstop successfully stole third and when Derek Petrasko couldn't come up with catcher Brendan Cheasley's throw, the ball rolled into left field and Vogt scored the go-ahead run.

Liam Lenton earned the save.

He replaced Esau and got the final three outs.

"I just had to throw strikes," said Lenton. "I knew I had the defense behind me. I wasn't too worried about it."

Carillon manager Alex Grenier was impressed with his team resiliency in game two.

"They weren't ready to quit. We haven't seen them be so boisterous as we did today in the seventh inning all year long. It tells me they're in it to win it. For them to be up and loud and cheering everybody on - it certainly tells me that they want to be here, they want to win and they want to move on."

The Sultans will face the defending MJBL champion Elmwood Giants in the semifinals for the second straight year.

The Giants swept the St. Boniface Legionaires in their opening round series.

Game one is scheduled for Sunday (7 p.m.) at Koskie Field in Winnipeg.



