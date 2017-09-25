  • Print
Team Quarry Oaks has won back the Steiner Cup.

The 16-player team from Quarry Oaks, under the guidance of head professional Darren Hayden, defeated the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club 16.5 points to 15.5 in the Ryder Cup format.

Quarry won the alternate shot competition 4.5 to 3.5.

Each team won four points in the Better Ball competition.

The singles matches were tied at eight points each.

Quarry won the final singles match and the Steiner Cup on a soggy Sunday when Jamie Roy defeated Adam Guenther on the 18th hole (Quarry #9).

The Fly-In would have retainted the Cup if the last hole would have been halved or if Guenther won.

Quarry Oaks has a 10-5-1 record in the annual event between the two golf clubs.


2017 Steiner Cup champions - Team Quarry Oaks: Head pro Darren Hayden, Jamie Roy, Jon Schroeder, David Powell, Cole Peters, Alves Dupuis, Howard Plett, Kevin Plett, Matt Fatouros, Ryan McLean, Jody Fenton, Mike Pittman, Brian Looker, Randy Morrow, Paul Gauthier & Norm Schellenberg

Team Steinbach Fly-In: Head pro Brian Guenther, Bailey Funk, Adam Guenther, Matt Curtis, Lloyd Funk, Troy Kehler Ike Bueckert (injury replacement Daryl Braun), Tanner Harms, Nathan Mehling, Riley Kielich, Jon Lawrence, Sheldon Stott, Ernie Funk, Riley Desautels, Phil Guenther & Ryan Rempel

SCOREBOARD

Monday, September 25th

South Central Athletic Conference
High School Volleyball
Junior Varsity
SRSS vs Dakota
@ Steinbach (g) 6 p.m. (b) 7:30 p.m.
Varsity
SRSS vs Dakota
@ Wpg (g) 6:30 p.m. (b) 8 p.m.

Zone 13 High School Girls Soccer
SRSS vs Niverville
@ Steinbach
Gabrielle Roy/PDC vs Lorette
@ Ste. Anne
Both games begin at 5:30 p.m.

NHL
Exhibition
Calgary at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Kansas City at New York, 12:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
National League
Atlanta at New York, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at Los Angeles, 9:10 p.m.

NFL
Dallas at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 24th

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League 
Exhibition
Eastman 6 Kenora 5

MJHL
Portage 6 Wpg Blues 2

Manitoba Major Soccer League
Premier Division
Hanover Kickers 4 NKMB Saints 1

Manitoba Minor Football Association
Bantam
Portage Pitbulls 38 Eastman Raiders 30
Pee Wee
Westman Wolverines 42 Raiders 16

CFL
Calgary 15 Saskatchewan 9

NFL
Jacksonville 44 Baltimore 7
Buffalo 26 Denver 16
New Orleans 34 Carolina 13
Chicago 23 Pittsburgh 17 (OT)
Atlanta 30 Detroit 26
Indianapolis 31 Cleveland 28
Minnesota 34 Tampa Bay 17
New England 36 Houston 33
N.Y. Jets 20 Miami 6
Philadelphia 27 N.Y. Giants 24
Tennessee 33 Seattle 27
Green Bay 27 Cincinnati 24 (OT)
Kansas City 24 L.A. Chargers 10
Washington 27 Oakland 10

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 9 New York 5
Minnesota 10 Detroit 4
Baltimore 9 Tampa Bay 4
Chicago 8 Kansas City 1
Oakland 8 Texas 1
Cleveland 4 Seattle 2
Los Angeles 7 Houston 5
National League
Washington 3 New York 2
Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 1
Philadelphia 2 Atlanta 0
Chicago 5 Milwaukee 0
Los Angeles 3 San Francisco 1
Arizona 3 Miami 2
Colorado 8 San Diego 4
Interleague
Boston 5 Cincinnati 4

