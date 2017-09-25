Team Quarry Oaks has won back the Steiner Cup.
The 16-player team from Quarry Oaks, under the guidance of head professional Darren Hayden, defeated the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club 16.5 points to 15.5 in the Ryder Cup format.
Quarry won the alternate shot competition 4.5 to 3.5.
Each team won four points in the Better Ball competition.
The singles matches were tied at eight points each.
Quarry won the final singles match and the Steiner Cup on a soggy Sunday when Jamie Roy defeated Adam Guenther on the 18th hole (Quarry #9).
The Fly-In would have retainted the Cup if the last hole would have been halved or if Guenther won.
Quarry Oaks has a 10-5-1 record in the annual event between the two golf clubs.
2017 Steiner Cup champions - Team Quarry Oaks: Head pro Darren Hayden, Jamie Roy, Jon Schroeder, David Powell, Cole Peters, Alves Dupuis, Howard Plett, Kevin Plett, Matt Fatouros, Ryan McLean, Jody Fenton, Mike Pittman, Brian Looker, Randy Morrow, Paul Gauthier & Norm Schellenberg
Team Steinbach Fly-In: Head pro Brian Guenther, Bailey Funk, Adam Guenther, Matt Curtis, Lloyd Funk, Troy Kehler Ike Bueckert (injury replacement Daryl Braun), Tanner Harms, Nathan Mehling, Riley Kielich, Jon Lawrence, Sheldon Stott, Ernie Funk, Riley Desautels, Phil Guenther & Ryan Rempel