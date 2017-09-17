Steinbach Splits Weekend Series With Selkirk To End Pre-Season

The Steinbach Pistons split the final two games of the exhibition season against the Selkirk Steelers over the weekend.

On Friday, the Steelers defended their home rink with a 4-2 victory. The Pistons iced a younger lineup with several veteran players given the night off.

Drew Anderson scored in the first period while Braden Purtill converted on the power play at the end of the second period. Curtis Ireland, Jonathon Lambos, and Vaughn Dupre had the assists on the night.

Steinbach was outshot Friday night 52-36. Matthew Thiessen got the start for the Pistons and played very well making 48 saves on the night.

On Saturday, the roles were reversed. Steinbach put out what is close to their opening night lineup while Selkirk got one more look at younger players before making their final roster decisions.

Braden Purtill collected his second goal in as many games when he converted on the power play less than three minutes into the game. Bradley Schoonbaert scored twice in the first period as the lead swelled to 3-0 after 20 minutes.

In the second, with two assists already in the bank, Drew Worrad scored to make it 4-0. Worrad has 8 points in two games played in Steinbach this pre-season. Drew Anderson picked up a goal for a second straight game making it 5-0 after two periods of play.

Neither team scored in the third and the Pistons took the win.

Schoonbaert added an assist to his two-goal night, matching Worrad's three-point effort. Vaughn Dupre, Will Koop (2) and Declan Graham had the assists. (The game sheet shows Danny Pion and Brady Tatro having the assists, but it was in fact, Graham.)

Matt Radomsky stopped all 21 shots he faced. Radomsky did not allow a goal in the two exhibition games he played.

The two teams will meet to start the regular season on Friday in Steinbach. Pre-game festivities kick off early before the puck drops at 7:30 pm.