Steinbach Splits Weekend Series With Selkirk To End Pre-Season

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

The Steinbach Pistons split the final two games of the exhibition season against the Selkirk Steelers over the weekend.

On Friday, the Steelers defended their home rink with a 4-2 victory. The Pistons iced a younger lineup with several veteran players given the night off. 

Drew Anderson scored in the first period while Braden Purtill converted on the power play at the end of the second period. Curtis Ireland, Jonathon Lambos, and Vaughn Dupre had the assists on the night.

Steinbach was outshot Friday night 52-36. Matthew Thiessen got the start for the Pistons and played very well making 48 saves on the night.

On Saturday, the roles were reversed. Steinbach put out what is close to their opening night lineup while Selkirk got one more look at younger players before making their final roster decisions.

Braden Purtill collected his second goal in as many games when he converted on the power play less than three minutes into the game. Bradley Schoonbaert scored twice in the first period as the lead swelled to 3-0 after 20 minutes.

In the second, with two assists already in the bank, Drew Worrad scored to make it 4-0. Worrad has 8 points in two games played in Steinbach this pre-season. Drew Anderson picked up a goal for a second straight game making it 5-0 after two periods of play. 

Neither team scored in the third and the Pistons took the win. 

Schoonbaert added an assist to his two-goal night, matching Worrad's three-point effort. Vaughn Dupre, Will Koop (2) and Declan Graham had the assists. (The game sheet shows Danny Pion and Brady Tatro having the assists, but it was in fact, Graham.)

Matt Radomsky stopped all 21 shots he faced. Radomsky did not allow a goal in the two exhibition games he played. 

The two teams will meet to start the regular season on Friday in Steinbach. Pre-game festivities kick off early before the puck drops at 7:30 pm.

Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

Steinbach Splits Weekend Series With Selkirk To End Pre-Season

The Steinbach Pistons split the final two games of the exhibition season against the Selkirk Steelers over the weekend. On Friday, the Steelers defended their home rink with a 4-2 victory. The…

Zone 13 High School Golf Champions

Mason Caldwell, Carter Driedger, Eric Adams and Tyson Dueck of the Steinbach Regional Secondary School captured the Zone 13 High School Golf Championship Thursday in La Broquerie. The SRSS foursome…

Close

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School scored three game tying touchdowns but couldn't find the end zone a fourth time and lost 28-25 to the Sisler Spartans Thursday at A.D. Penner Park. "We were a…

Red Wings Take the Year Off

The Grunthal Red Wings, who have won four Hanover Tache Junior Hockey League championships in the past 10 seasons, have taken a one year leave of absence. HTJHL president Ray Laing says the entire…

Sabres Win JV Opener

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School's junior varsity team won it's first ever Winnipeg High School Football League game Wednesday in Brandon. Quarterback Austin Dueck threw touchdown passes to…

Pistons Roll Through Oil Capitals Again

The Steinbach Pistons put up another crooked number against the Virden Oil Capitals winning for a second straight night, this time by a score of 8-3. It didn't start out as well for the Pistons as it…

The Banjo Bowl Belongs to the Blue & Gold

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are heading into the bye week with a little redemption. Matt Nichols threw three touchdown passes and Maurice Leggett had a pick-six and a punt return major as Winnipeg…

The First JV Football Game

School history will be made Wednesday afternoon at 5 p.m. That's when the SRSS players take to the field to play the Crocus Plains Plainsmen in Brandon in the football programs first ever junior…

Selects 2017-18 Tryout Camp

Close to 70 players are expected to attend Eastman Selects tryout camp which takes place this weekend at the Sun Gro Centre in Beausejour. New head coach Scott Wong is thrilled that so many…

Sabres Lose Potter Division Debut

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School lost it's 2017 Winnipeg High School Football League season opener 15-6 to the Dakota Lancers Friday night at A.D. Penner Park. "Talk about a learning…

Pistons Crush Oil Capitals In Pre-Season Game

The Steinbach Pistons scored early, often and consistently in what finished a 9-0 victory Friday night at the TG Smith Centre over the Virden Oil Capitals. It was the first look for home fans at some…

Fifth for the Fly-In

Jean Desaulnier, Vic Toews, Daryl Braun and Ken Toews of the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club finished in fifth place at Golf Manitoba's Provincial Senior Men's Interclub championship. The Fly-In foursome…

Pistons Rookies Show Future Is Bright

The Steinbach Pistons rookies defeated the Selkirk Steelers rookies in a well-played affair on Wednesday night. The Pistons got off to a quick start with two goals in the first five minutes. First,…

The Beginning of Season Eight

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School will kick off the 2017 Winnipeg High School Football League season Friday against Dakota Collegiate at A.D. Penner Park. The season opener against the Lancers…

Local Product Gula Ready To Step Up For Pistons

It was a showcase season for Steinbach's Darby Gula last year and now the Pistons defender is set to take the next step in his career. Last year was a real measure of growth for Gula, who matured…

The Countdown to Week One

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School will begin the 2017 Winnipeg High School Football League season next Friday. "Camp has been really exciting," said SRSS varsity head coach Jamie Peters. "We've…

Interclub Champions

Adam Guenther, Bailey Funk, Ike Bueckert and Riley Desautels of the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club are Golf Manitoba's Provincial Men's Interclub champions. The Fly-In foursome posted a 21-over par 237…

A Look Back at the 2017 MJBL Season

The 2017 Manitoba Junior Baseball League season came to an end back on August 2nd at Optimist Park in Winnipeg when the St. James A's defeated the Elmwood Giants 6-2 and swept the best-of-five final…

Spectacular Day for Raiders Day

The Eastman Raiders celebrated Raiders Day Sunday at A.D. Penner Park. All four Raiders football teams played in perfect weather conditions. It was fun for the entire family as an inflatable obstacle…

BMX Track Opens In Steinbach

A new BMX track is now officially open in Steinbach. A grand opening was held Tuesday afternoon at A.D. Penner Park. Russ Dyck with Steinbach Parks and Recreation says the nine hundred foot long…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

SCOREBOARD

Sunday, September 17th

CFL
Ottawa at Montreal, 12 p.m.

NFL
Cleveland at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Arizona at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
New England at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

American Baseball Association
Wichita at Winnipeg, 4:05 p.m.
(best of 5 final tied 1-1)

Major League Baseball
American League
Baltimore at New York, 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Los Angeles, 2:37 p.m.
National League
New York at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 1:20 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 7:08 p.m.
Interleague
Oakland at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

Saturday, September 16th

CFL
Toronto 34 Edmonton 26
Calgary 27 B.C. 13

MJHL
Exhibition
Steinbach 5 Selkirk 0

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Exhibition
@ Beausejour
Eastman 8 Central Plains 2
Eastman 5 Central Plains 4 (OT) 

WHL
Exhibition
Brandon 2 Moose Jaw 1 (OT)

American Baseball Association
Wichita at Winnipeg (ppd) 
(best of 5 final tied 1-1)

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 7 Minnesota 2
Houston 8 Seattle 6
New York 9 Baltimore 3
Cleveland 8 Kansas City 4
Chicago 10 Detroit 4
Boston 3 Tampa Bay 1
Los Angeles 2 Texas 0
National League
Los Angeles 3 Washington 2
Chicago 4 St. Louis 1
Cincinnati 2 Pittsburgh 1
New York 7 Atlanta 3
Miami 7 Milwaukee 4
Colorado 16 San Diego 0
Arizona 2 San Francisco 0
Interleague
Philadelphia 5 Oakland 3

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login