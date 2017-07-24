Snap Fitness Sports Star of the Month: Kaeden "Cheesy" Wiebe

Eleven year-old Kaeden "Cheesy" Wiebe loves sports, participating in baseball and track and field. Kaeden's attitude excels as much as his athletic ability. "Although Kaeden is a great at the sports he chooses to involve himself in his smile lights up a room and his energetic spirit can lift anyone up. He is one special kid," says Shawn Wiebe, who nominated Kaeden.

Kaeden took his positive attitude into his first A Provincials this year, where he hit three stand up triples and pitched for three no-hitter innings in one game. His recent track and field accomplishments include a gold medal in high jump and anchoring a 4x100 meter relay where his team set a new record for thier grade.

As July's Snap Fitness Sports Star of the Month, Kaeden won prizes from Snap Fitness, GORP Clean Energy Bars, Hanover Dental, Days Inn Steinbach, D&G Family Archery Range, and Booster Juice.