Spectacular Day for Raiders Day

Bailey Funk won the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club Men's Championship Saturday, winning in a playoff over Adam Guenther. Both Funk and Guenther had a two-day total score of 145, one over par. Funk won on…
La Broquerie A's - 2017 Western Canada Bantam AA Baseball Champions Back Row: assistant coach Ray Grimard, Mason Hartung, Drayden Kurbatoff, Meech Nadeau, Keyan Grimard, Davis Fenske, Dawson Tanner,…
Riley Kosmolak, who has been the equipment manager for the past five years with the Steinbach Pistons, has accepted a position within the Winnipeg Jets and will be working for the AHL Manitoba Moose…
With their fourth win in a row on Thursday night, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are officially the hottest team in the CFL. The Blue and Gold (6-2) came out strong at Investors Group Field and never…
Mason Hartung of Steinbach and Sawyer Thiessen of Mitchell won gold at Volleyball Manitoba's Provinical Beach Volleyball Championship this past weekend in Winnipeg. Hartung & Thiessen defeated Caiden…
The Eastman Raiders 27th football season got underway Sunday with four games at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach. The Bantam Raiders dropped a 24-22 decision to the Interlake Thunder. The Pee Wee…
The Ledingham GM Men's League wrapped up Monday night at the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club. David Banman and Randy Reimer won the championship match in an extra hole, defeating Ben Funk and Lloyd Funk.…
The La Broquerie A's are bound for Kamloops, British Columbia for the Western Canada Bantam "AA" Baseball Championships. The A's won the Baseball Manitoba 15U "AA" Provincial Championship last month…
The 2017 Canada Summer Games are over. The Closing Ceremonies were held Sunday at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg. Maddy Mitchell, who won five medals in canoe/kayak, was Team Toba's flag bearer…
Team Toba's last medal of the 2017 Canada Summer Games is gold. Manitoba defeated Alberta 28-30, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15 in the female volleyball final Saturday night at Investors Group Athletic Center…
Friday was a record setting day for Team Toba at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. Manitoba athletes won 11 medals including four gold. Team Manitoba has won 41 medals including 9 gold, 15…
Team Manitoba captured four medals Tuesday at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. Three of those four came in the pool and all were gold. Oksana Chaput finished first in the 100 meter…
The top six Midget aged baseball teams will be in Steinbach and Île-des-Chênes this weekend. "Being from the Carillon area we are pretty proud to be able to show off our facilities and it's going to…
Manitoba added to its medal count Thursday at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. Maddy Mitchell and Nicole Boyle won bronze in the Canoe/Kayak C2 200 meter final. Quinlan Roberts got silver…
Manitoba won two more medals in the pool Wednesday night at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. Oksana Chaput, who won gold in the 100 meter freestyle Tuesday, got silver in the 50 meter…