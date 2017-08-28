Spectacular Day for Raiders Day



The Eastman Raiders celebrated Raiders Day Sunday at A.D. Penner Park.

All four Raiders football teams played in perfect weather conditions.

It was fun for the entire family as an inflatable obstacle course was set up at the park.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers mascots Buzz & Boomer spent the afternoon in Steinbach as did Blue Bombers alumni Nick Miller, Glen Schapansky and Rod Hill.



Raiders Day

Bantam: Fort Garry Lions 54 Eastman Raiders 46

Pee Wee: St. James Rods 36 Raiders 6

Atom: Raiders 6 Transcona Nationals 0

Crunchers: Raiders vs Transcona Nationals

(Crunchers do not keep score)



