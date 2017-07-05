Six Run 4th Inning Sends Sultans Past Orioles



The Carillon Sultans won their 10th game of the season despite only recording three hits Tuesday night in Ile des Chenes.

The Sultans got six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on two singles, four walks, two hit batters and an error and defeated Pembina Valley 8-3.

The Orioles got to Carillon starter Jared Esau for two runs in the top of the second inning and added one more in the fourth.

Pembina Valley lefthander Branden Hatley was cruising along as he retired nine of the first 10 Sultans he faced.

"Anytime that you are only three runs away, you're still in the game," said Carillon manager Alex Grenier. "Lots of things can happen at the junior level and we saw what happened to Hatley. He imploded today. It's hard to stay positive but you have to because anything can happen."

Liam Lenton pitched the final three innings for the Sultans who will face the Interlake Blue Jays in Stonewall tonight and then meet the St. Boniface Legionaires at Whittier Park in Winnipeg on Monday.

Esau, Lenton, Nick Grenier, Noah Vogt and Nic Kauenhofen will represent Carillon at the Manitoba Junior Baseball League All-Star Game Saturday (2 p.m.) at Shaw Park.



