Silver Won At Gymnastics Nationals

Three gymnasts from Flippers Gymnastics in Steinbach have returned from nationals, held in Oshawa, Ontario.

Keaton Savard says he placed fourth on double-mini trampoline and was excited to have been competing at such a high level. "I was really excited because it took a lot of hard work and there's a lot of long hours put into training. In the end, it was nice to see where all that work went."

Pierce Barlow says he placed second on double-mini trampoline, which was a highlight "because I was sitting in third, but after they did the penalties I moved up a place, so I was pretty happy with that. There's a box in the landing space and if they land out of it, then it's a big penalty and it can hurt your score."

Isaiah Klassen says he was bumped from fifth to 11 place after landing outside the box, although he stuck both his landings. "It was kind of sad, but it wasn't that my routines were bad, it was just because I landed out of the box in one of my routines which is a .9 reduction and that .9 got me from fifth to 11."

Coach Bonita Martens says it was an amazing experience and the first time their club has been represented at a national competition.