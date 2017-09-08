Selects 2017-18 Tryout Camp



Close to 70 players are expected to attend Eastman Selects tryout camp which takes place this weekend at the Sun Gro Centre in Beausejour.



New head coach Scott Wong is thrilled that so many goaltenders, defensemen and forwards have registered for camp.



"I've seen the numbers the past two seasons. Last year they weren't very high and this year they jacked right up again. It's a good feeling that's for sure."



Wong replaces Dennis Senebald who guided Eastman to a 25-win season and a spot in the second round of the Manitoba "AAA" Midget Hockey League playoffs last year.



"I think as a coaching staff we bring a positive philosophy and we maintain consistency," said Wong who will be joined on the Selects bench by his brothers Darren and Keith. "I do, at least as a head coach, by keeping things fair and make sure the boys have fun and develop at the same time."



Wong adds it's going to be a full weekend of watching and evaluating the 70-plus players who will be attempting to make the team.



"I want to see them wear their heart on their chest. I want them to join our program because they want to join it. Not because they have nowhere else to go."



Wong has previously coached the Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League's Transcona Railers as well as the Eastman Selects male AAA bantam team and the Selects City AAA Midget Hockey team.



"This is a new season and new team and we look forward to the challenge," said Wong. "We have to just take it practice-by-practice and game-by-game. Everything is new and I'm always willing to learn."



The Selects will open the 2017-2018 Manitoba "AAA" Midget Hockey League season on Saturday, September 30th against the Central Plains Capitals in Beausejour.