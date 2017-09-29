Sabres Rally From Slow Start But Fall to Vikings

  • Print
The Steinbach Regional Secondary School dug itself out of a huge first quarter hole but in the end just couldn't quite finish the job.

The Sabres dropped a 42-28 decision to the Vincent Massey Trojans Thursday in Winnipeg.

"We continue to battle," texted SRSS head coach Jamie Peters. "We continue to rise to the top level of football in this league. We are competing and giving it our best effort. We came up short but we never quit."

Steinbach Regional trailed 21-0 after the first quarter but rallied for three touchdowns to tie the game 21-21 at halftime.

The game was all square at 28-28 after three quarters before the Trojans pulled away with 14 points in the final 12 minutes.

"I don't think in our eight-year history that we have ever come back from 21 down to tie a game," commented Peters. "I was so proud of the way that we responded and worked our way back into the game. Hopefully our players realize that they belong in the top 10 in the province because there is no question that they do."

Luy Magonya, Sawyer Thiessen, Eric Adams and Sheycoy Selent had the touchdowns for the SRSS who have a 1-3 record in the Winnipeg High School Football League's John Potter AAA Division.

"We need to clean up some mistakes, miscues and penalties that have really hurt us in these tight games but our level of compete and fight is undeniable," added coach Peters. "I am so proud of this team and the group of seniors that are elevating this program in the Potter Division."

Thiessen completed 10-of-25 passes for 135 yards and caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Bueckert.

Adams caught five passes for 149 yards and a touchdown while Selent had seven catches for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Linebacker Issac Dokken had 10 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.

Defensive lineman Nathan Poetker had two tackles and recovered a fumble.

The Sabres will play their second straight road game next Thursday when they meet the defending ANAVET Bowl champion St. Paul's Crusaders.

