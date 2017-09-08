Sabres Lose Potter Division Debut

  • Print
The Steinbach Regional Secondary School lost it's 2017 Winnipeg High School Football League season opener 15-6 to the Dakota Lancers Friday night at A.D. Penner Park.

"Talk about a learning experience," said Sabres head coach Jamie Peters shortly after watching his team play their first-ever game in the John Potter AAA Division. "We just shot ourselves in the foot numerous times. I was very disappointed in our boys body language in the first half. I just felt like they thought that they were defeated already. They hung tough. We competed and we battled."

"I was very happy in the second half. We held our heads high and we battled. I kind of let into the guys quite a bit at halftime. It's a different mindset that these guys got to figure out and they've got to learn how to compete at this level. It's a learning experience."

Defensive back Tyler Bueckert was in on numerous tackles, had a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and blocked a kick.

"Our defense played 42 snaps in the first half and hung tough," said Peters. "They gave up two majors but ultimately they were on the field a lot and we asked a lot of them."

The Sabres had issues on offense but they did have a chance to get on the board midway through the third quarter.

The SRSS drove all the way to the Lancers 11-yard line but turned the ball over on downs.

Steinbach Regional finally found the end zone when Sheycoy Selent ran in from one-yard out with 4:39 left in the fourth quarter.

The two-point convert failed.

"We got to take anything," said Peters. "We had a lot of penalties that helped us out on that drive unfortunately but anything we can take that's positive, we got to keep working at it. Our guys have got to know that we are inches away but all of our little mistakes compound and it blows a play up. In the Canadian game of football, a penalty or a missed route or a setback is a killer so we can't afford to make those mistakes."

The Sabres next game is Thursday, September 14th against the Sisler Spartans at A.D. Penner Park.


SCOREBOARD

Friday, September 8th

CFL
B.C. 41 Montreal 18

WHSFL
John Potter Division
Dakota Collegiate 15 SRSS 6

MMFA
Bantam
St. Vital 30 Eastman Raiders 0

MJHL
Exhibition
Steinbach 9 Virden 0

WHL
Exhibition
Brandon 4 Regina 2

Major League Baseball
American League
Detroit 5 Toronto 4
Cleveland 5 Baltimore 0
Boston 9 Tampa Bay 3
Texas 11 New York 5
Minnesota 8 Kansas City 5
Oakland 9 Houston 8
Seattle 4 Los Angeles 3
National League
Washington 11 Philadelphia 10
New York 5 Cincinnati 1
Miami 7 Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 2 Chicago 0
St. Louis 4 Pittsburgh 1
San Diego 10 Arizona 6
Colorado 5 Los Angeles 4
Interleague
San Fransisco 9 Chi White Sox 2

Saturday, September 9th

CFL
Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Hamilton at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

MJHL
Exhibition
Steinbach at Virden, 7:30 p.m.

WHL
Exhibition
Brandon at Regina, 8 p.m.

American Baseball Association
Division Series
Lincoln at Winnipeg, 6:05 p.m.
(best of 5 series tied 1-1)
Gary at Wichita, 7:10 p.m.
(Wingnuts lead series 2-0)

Major League Baseball
American League
New York at Texas, 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
National League
Milwaukee at Chicago, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 8:10 p.m.
Interleague
San Francisco at Chi. White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

