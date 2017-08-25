

One of the highlights of the football season takes place this Sunday as Raiders Day will be held at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach.

"It's our homecoming weekend and it's where all the teams get to play at home," said Sean Walsh who is President of the Eastman Raiders football club. "We're celebrating, ironically enough, 27 years on the 27th of August. It's a great day. It's for the families to come out and watch some football. There's lots of stuff for the kids. We have three Winnipeg Blue Bombers alumni coming out along with Bombers mascots Buzz & Boomer. We even have some local vendors to set up around the area."

Walsh says Raiders Day is also an opportunity to showcase the sport to future football players.

"In the last week-and-half we've actually had more kids signing up as late registrations. The words got out that kids want to play football so that's fantastic to get the numbers even higher up. It bring in more kids for next year and the years after."

The three Blue Bombers alumni who will make the trip to Steinbach and attend Raiders Day are Nick Miller, Glen Schapansky and Rod Hill.

Miller played for Winnipeg from 1953-1964 and won four Grey Cup titles.

Shapansky spent four seasons on the Blue Bombers defensive line from 1967-1970.

Hill played in Winnipeg from 1988-1992 and won a pair of Grey Cup rings. He also owns the franchise record for career interceptions with 47.

"Rod is great with the kids," said Walsh. "He usually does a little speech in between games. It's a fantastic experience for the kids because one day it could be them playing in the CFL."

Families who attend Raiders Day can also enjoy an inflatable obstacle course and participate in a silent auction.



Raiders Day Schedule @ A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach

Sunday, August 27th

Bantam Raiders vs Fort Garry Lions, 9 a.m.

Pee Wee Raiders vs St. James Rods, 11:30 a.m.

Atom Raiders vs Transcona Nationals, 2 p.m.

Crunchers vs Transcona Nationals, 4:30 p.m.