Raiders 2017 Season Opener

Canada Games Update – Gold in the Pool Team Manitoba captured four medals Tuesday at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. Three of those four came in the pool and all were gold. Oksana Chaput finished first in the 100 meter…

Canada Games Update – More Medals in the Water Manitoba won two more medals in the pool Wednesday night at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. Oksana Chaput, who won gold in the 100 meter freestyle Tuesday, got silver in the 50 meter…

Canada Games Update - Halfway Home Team Manitoba's medal count is 18 with two gold, eight silver and eight bronze as week one of the 2017 Canada Summer Games came to an end Friday night in Winnipeg. Emma Gray took gold in single…

Canada Games Update – Week Two Begins Team Manitoba picked up two medals on the water as week two of the 2017 Canada Summer Games got underway Monday in Winnipeg. Nicole Boyle and Maddy Mitchell got silver in Canoe/Kayak C2 1000 meters.…

Peewee And Bantam "AAA" Provincials There are a pair of Provincial "AAA" Championships taking place this weekend. The 15U "AAA" Provincial Championships are being held in Morden and the 13U "AAA" Provincial Championships are being held…

Penner Qualifies For Worlds Greg Penner of Steinbach has qualified for the IRONMAN World Championship. The 39-year-old qualified after finishing 7th in his age category at IRONMAN Canada on Sunday in Whistler. Penner didn't…

Canada Games Update - 1 gold, 4 silver & 3 bronze Team Manitoba picked up eight medals Thursday at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg including our province's first gold. Victoria Tachinski, who was named the MHSAA's Female Athlete of the Year…

Canada Games Update – Bronze Medal Performances Team Manitoba won its first two medals of the 2017 Canada Summer Games and both were bronze. Kyla Roy of Winnipeg captured our province's first medal on Monday as she finished third in the triathlon.…

Canada Games Update - Playing For Bronze Team Manitoba will play for bronze in female basketball after an 83-59 loss to Team Ontario yesterday in the semifinals. Manitoba will face Team Alberta at 12:00 p.m. after they fell 83-51 to Quebec…

Canada Games Update – Medal Round Bound Team Manitoba has advanced to the semifinals in baseball and female basketball at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. Manitoba defeated Ontario 3-2 in extra innings and finished the round robin…

Bombers Rally Late In Win over Alouettes The Winnipeg Blue Bombers turned what looked like their third loss of the season into their third win. The Blue & Gold scored 13 points in the final 48 seconds and rallied for a 41-40 victory over…

Countdown to the Games - Nick Friesen The Opening Ceremonies for the 2017 Canada Summer Games will take place Friday at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. The players on Team Manitoba's indoor volleyball team have a week to soak in the Games…

Countdown to the Games - Jacob Loewen The Opening Ceremonies for the 2017 Canada Summer Games will take place today at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. Rower Emma Gray of Winnipeg is our province's flag bearer for the Opening Ceremonies which…

Sultans Season Ends With Game Four Loss The Carillon Sultans season came to an end Wednesday night at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach. The Sultans gave up seven runs in the top of the seventh inning and lost 11-4 to the Elmwood Giants. The…