  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports


Two Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships are on this weekend.

The Provincial 18U AAA Championship is on at Charleswood Park in Winnipeg.

The winner advances to the Nationals in London, Ontario.

The finalist will compete at the Western Canada Championship in Steinbach.

The Provincial Senior AA All-Star Championship is in Brandon.


Draw & Results
Provincial 18U AAA Baseball Championship @ Winnipeg

Provincial Senior AA All-Star Baseball Championship @ Brandon

 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.steinbachonline.com/local-sports/provincial-senior-aa-all-stars-18u-aaa-championships#sigProId7bdb57e45f
Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

Fredborg Wins Amateur Championship

Travis Fredborg captured the 2017 Manitoba Men's Amateur Golf Championship Thursday and he ended his day by watching the most memorable putt of his golfing career find the bottom of the cup. Fredborg…

Sultans Advance to MJBL Semifinals

The Carillon Sultans are into round two of the Manitoba Junior Baseball League playoffs. Ashton Meilleur and Noah Vogt crossed the plate in the top of the seventh inning with the tying and go-ahead…

Sultans of Swing

Game one of the Manitoba Junior Baseball League's best-of-three opening round playoff series between Carillon and Interlake belongs to the Sultans. Carillon plated four runs in the bottom of the…

Team Toba Names Flag Bearer for Canada Summer Games

The first time Emma Gray put on the Team Manitoba uniform, she won a gold and a bronze medal in rowing at the 2015 Western Canada Summer Games - that was her first year in the sport. Two years later,…

Short Handed Thistles Fall To Assassin's 3

On a hot and humid day, the Southeast Thistles battled hard against a stacked Assassin's 3 team and fell short 27-12. For the Thistles, an early injury put them down to 15 players. For 80 minutes of…

A's Are Going to the Westerns

The La Broquerie A's will represent Manitoba at the Western Canada Bantam AA Baseball Championship next month in Kamloops, British Columbia. The A's defeated the Elkhorn Expos 14-6 in the Provincial…

Quarry Oaks Club Champions

Jon Schroeder, Kate Gregoire and Kris Nancoo are Quarry Oaks club champions. Schroeder won the men's club championship. He fired an opening round five-over par 77 this past Saturday and followed that…

Steinbach hosts Softball Manitoba Provincials

27 teams are competing at Softball Manitoba's U14 B Girls Provincial Championship this weekend at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach. Pool A consists of Seine River, the Westdale Warriors, Brandon Heat,…

Provincial "AA" Baseball Championship Weekend

Four Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships take place this weekend. The 11U AA championship is in Winnipeg, the 13U AA championship is in Altona, La Broquerie is hosting the 15U AA championship…

Bombers Back in the Win Column

One week after suffering a disappointing 29-10 loss to the Calgary Stampeders in a game in which they failed to score a point in the second half, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers dug deep and defeated the…

Pistons Make Big Move, Acquire Worrad From Oakville

In the first big move of the summer, the Steinbach Pistons acquired 20 year old forward Drew Worrad from the Oakville Blades of the Ontario Junior Hockey League in exchange for 20 year old forward…

Hosting Provincials

The La Broquerie A's are hosting Baseball Manitoba's Provincial 15U AA Championship this weekend. "We're very excited to be hosting," said host committee event co-ordinator Mitch Tetrault. "I've been…

Thistles Find Positives In Loss To Top Team

A shorthanded Southeast Thistles team squared off against a top ranked opponent this past weekend and although they lost the game, they feel they won in the long run. Caleb Fenton knew the team was…

Wildcats Win Provincial Baseball Banner

Niverville Wildcats 2017 Provincial 11U "A" Baseball Championsleft side of posterBack Row: Avery Pickering & Josh Bartlett Front Row: Logan Dearborn, Kade Peters & Austin Spencer Coaches: Clayton…

Hickok Hoists Players Cup

Kramer Hickok is the 2017 Players Cup champion. Hickok, a former teammate of two-time major champion Jordan Spieth on the University of Texas Longhorns golf team, fired a final round five-under par…

Bombers Drop Home Opener to Stamps

With over 30,000 football fans in the stands at Investors Group Field Friday night for the home opener, it was unfortunate that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers didn't give the home crowd much to cheer…

Provincial Baseball Championship Weekend

Three Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships take place this weekend. The 11U A championship is in Reston, the 13U A championship is in Swan River and the 15U A championship is in Ile des Chenes.…

Playoff Between Naylor and Mackid Decides Women's Amateur

Marissa Naylor is the 2017 Manitoba Women's Amateur champion. The 19-year-old from Pine Ridge needed three playoff holes to beat Charmaine Mackid of Breezy Bend and capture her first provincial…

Six Run 4th Inning Sends Sultans Past Orioles

The Carillon Sultans won their 10th game of the season despite only recording three hits Tuesday night in Ile des Chenes. The Sultans got six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on two singles,…

Nadeau Leads Thistles To Big Road Win

The Southeast Thistles scored early and battled their way to a 53-29 victory over the Assassin's. A hard fought opening provided 2 try's in a short 10 minute span for the Thistles and they never…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

SCOREBOARD

Friday, July 21st

CFL
Winnipeg at B.C., 9 p.m.

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Cleveland 13 Toronto 3
Houston 8 Baltimore 7
Texas 4 Tampa Bay 3 (10 innings)
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
St. Louis 11 Chicago 4
Philadelphia 6 Milwaukee 1
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Interleague
N.Y. Mets 7 Oakland 5

Saturday, July 22nd

CFL
Saskatchewan at Calgary, 8 p.m.

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Houston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.
Boston at Los Angeles, 8:07 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
National League
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8:10 p.m.
Interleague
Oakland at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login