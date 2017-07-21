A's Are Going to the Westerns The La Broquerie A's will represent Manitoba at the Western Canada Bantam AA Baseball Championship next month in Kamloops, British Columbia. The A's defeated the Elkhorn Expos 14-6 in the Provincial…

Quarry Oaks Club Champions Jon Schroeder, Kate Gregoire and Kris Nancoo are Quarry Oaks club champions. Schroeder won the men's club championship. He fired an opening round five-over par 77 this past Saturday and followed that…

Steinbach hosts Softball Manitoba Provincials 27 teams are competing at Softball Manitoba's U14 B Girls Provincial Championship this weekend at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach. Pool A consists of Seine River, the Westdale Warriors, Brandon Heat,…

Provincial "AA" Baseball Championship Weekend Four Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships take place this weekend. The 11U AA championship is in Winnipeg, the 13U AA championship is in Altona, La Broquerie is hosting the 15U AA championship…

Bombers Back in the Win Column One week after suffering a disappointing 29-10 loss to the Calgary Stampeders in a game in which they failed to score a point in the second half, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers dug deep and defeated the…

Pistons Make Big Move, Acquire Worrad From Oakville In the first big move of the summer, the Steinbach Pistons acquired 20 year old forward Drew Worrad from the Oakville Blades of the Ontario Junior Hockey League in exchange for 20 year old forward…

Hosting Provincials The La Broquerie A's are hosting Baseball Manitoba's Provincial 15U AA Championship this weekend. "We're very excited to be hosting," said host committee event co-ordinator Mitch Tetrault. "I've been…

Thistles Find Positives In Loss To Top Team A shorthanded Southeast Thistles team squared off against a top ranked opponent this past weekend and although they lost the game, they feel they won in the long run. Caleb Fenton knew the team was…

Wildcats Win Provincial Baseball Banner Niverville Wildcats 2017 Provincial 11U "A" Baseball Championsleft side of posterBack Row: Avery Pickering & Josh Bartlett Front Row: Logan Dearborn, Kade Peters & Austin Spencer Coaches: Clayton…

Hickok Hoists Players Cup Kramer Hickok is the 2017 Players Cup champion. Hickok, a former teammate of two-time major champion Jordan Spieth on the University of Texas Longhorns golf team, fired a final round five-under par…

Bombers Drop Home Opener to Stamps With over 30,000 football fans in the stands at Investors Group Field Friday night for the home opener, it was unfortunate that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers didn't give the home crowd much to cheer…

Provincial Baseball Championship Weekend Three Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships take place this weekend. The 11U A championship is in Reston, the 13U A championship is in Swan River and the 15U A championship is in Ile des Chenes.…

Playoff Between Naylor and Mackid Decides Women's Amateur Marissa Naylor is the 2017 Manitoba Women's Amateur champion. The 19-year-old from Pine Ridge needed three playoff holes to beat Charmaine Mackid of Breezy Bend and capture her first provincial…

Six Run 4th Inning Sends Sultans Past Orioles The Carillon Sultans won their 10th game of the season despite only recording three hits Tuesday night in Ile des Chenes. The Sultans got six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on two singles,…