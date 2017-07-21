The La Broquerie A's will represent Manitoba at the Western Canada Bantam AA Baseball Championship next month in Kamloops, British Columbia. The A's defeated the Elkhorn Expos 14-6 in the Provincial…
Jon Schroeder, Kate Gregoire and Kris Nancoo are Quarry Oaks club champions. Schroeder won the men's club championship. He fired an opening round five-over par 77 this past Saturday and followed that…
27 teams are competing at Softball Manitoba's U14 B Girls Provincial Championship this weekend at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach. Pool A consists of Seine River, the Westdale Warriors, Brandon Heat,…
Four Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships take place this weekend. The 11U AA championship is in Winnipeg, the 13U AA championship is in Altona, La Broquerie is hosting the 15U AA championship…
One week after suffering a disappointing 29-10 loss to the Calgary Stampeders in a game in which they failed to score a point in the second half, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers dug deep and defeated the…
In the first big move of the summer, the Steinbach Pistons acquired 20 year old forward Drew Worrad from the Oakville Blades of the Ontario Junior Hockey League in exchange for 20 year old forward…
The La Broquerie A's are hosting Baseball Manitoba's Provincial 15U AA Championship this weekend. "We're very excited to be hosting," said host committee event co-ordinator Mitch Tetrault. "I've been…
A shorthanded Southeast Thistles team squared off against a top ranked opponent this past weekend and although they lost the game, they feel they won in the long run. Caleb Fenton knew the team was…
Niverville Wildcats 2017 Provincial 11U "A" Baseball Championsleft side of posterBack Row: Avery Pickering & Josh Bartlett Front Row: Logan Dearborn, Kade Peters & Austin Spencer Coaches: Clayton…
Kramer Hickok is the 2017 Players Cup champion. Hickok, a former teammate of two-time major champion Jordan Spieth on the University of Texas Longhorns golf team, fired a final round five-under par…
With over 30,000 football fans in the stands at Investors Group Field Friday night for the home opener, it was unfortunate that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers didn't give the home crowd much to cheer…
Three Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships take place this weekend. The 11U A championship is in Reston, the 13U A championship is in Swan River and the 15U A championship is in Ile des Chenes.…
Marissa Naylor is the 2017 Manitoba Women's Amateur champion. The 19-year-old from Pine Ridge needed three playoff holes to beat Charmaine Mackid of Breezy Bend and capture her first provincial…
The Carillon Sultans won their 10th game of the season despite only recording three hits Tuesday night in Ile des Chenes. The Sultans got six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on two singles,…
The Southeast Thistles scored early and battled their way to a 53-29 victory over the Assassin's. A hard fought opening provided 2 try's in a short 10 minute span for the Thistles and they never…