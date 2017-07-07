Provincial Baseball Championship Weekend

Another Raiders Season is Around the Corner Registration is over. Equipment fitting is done. And now the countdown starts. The Eastman Raiders football club will begin its 27th season in early August. 94 players have registered for the…

Carillon Minor Baseball Champions The Carillon Minor Baseball Association champions have been crowned. Steinbach won the 11U "A" title and along with Niverville will represent the region at the Provincials in Reston from July…

League Champs Landmark captured the 2017 Bonivital Softball Association's U14B girls championship Front row: Alyssa Johnson, Kate Giesbrecht, Rachael Plett & Kirstyn Dawydiuk-Toews Back row: coach Anthony Koop,…

Hamonic Traded to Flames – Davis Selected by Stars Brett Davis was chosen in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Draft in Chicago and Travis Hamonic is now a member of the Calgary Flames. Davis, who played in the Manitoba “AAA” Midget Hockey League with…

Medals Won By Eastman Athletes At Provincial Special Olympics Competition Several Special Olympic athletes from the Southeast received a medal during the 2017 Provincial Summer Games this past weekend. Gilbert Fehr competed in 5-pin bowling and says he was happy with his…

Two Providence Coaches Named Volleyball Manitoba Volunteers Of The Year Two coaches at Providence University College have been named Volleyball Manitoba Volunteers of the Year. Kyle Guenther and Scott Masterson were presented with their awards last week Sunday at the…

Pistons 2017-2018 Schedule The Steinbach Pistons will begin the 2017-2018 Manitoba Junior Hockey League season just over three months from now. The Pistons will play their first of 60 regular season games on Friday, September…

Hamonic Receives NHL Foundation Player Award New York Islanders defenseman Travis Hamonic received the NHL Foundation Player Award Tuesday in Las Vegas. The 26-year-old St. Malo native, who was just 10 years old when his father Gerald passed…

Thistles Sting Wasps For First Win Of The Year The Southeast Thistles exploded in the second half and crushed the Wasps 2nd Division team 52-10 on Wednesday night. It was another good turn out as over three dozen fans watched a nail biter of a…

Fourth Place Finish For Reimer The temperature barely hit double digits when the race started and it drizzled off and on but no one was complaining at the finish line of the 39th Manitoba Marathon. "Perfect weather for running,…

The Preseason Ends Training camp is over and now Winnipeg head coach Mike O'Shea and his staff have a number of decisions to make. The Blue Bombers and Edmonton Eskimos played to a 38-38 tie Thursday night at Investors…

The Marathon A Father's Day tradition continues Sunday with the running of the 39th Manitoba Marathon. About 14,000 runners took part in the 38th edition of the event in 2016 including Blumenort's Steffan Reimer.…

Abgrall Captures Match Play Championship Colwyn Abgrall is the 2017 Manitoba Match Play champion. The 20-year-old Niverville product defeated Jay Doyle 4 & 2 in the 36-hole final this past Saturday at the Niakwa Country Club in Winnipeg.…

Double Gold Garen Nault brought home a pair of gold medals from the 2017 MHSAA Provincial High School Track & Field Championships last weekend at University Stadium on the University of Manitoba campus in south…