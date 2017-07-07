Provincial Baseball Championship Weekend

Registration is over. Equipment fitting is done. And now the countdown starts. The Eastman Raiders football club will begin its 27th season in early August. 94 players have registered for the…
The Carillon Minor Baseball Association champions have been crowned. Steinbach won the 11U "A" title and along with Niverville will represent the region at the Provincials in Reston from July…
Landmark captured the 2017 Bonivital Softball Association's U14B girls championship Front row: Alyssa Johnson, Kate Giesbrecht, Rachael Plett & Kirstyn Dawydiuk-Toews Back row: coach Anthony Koop,…
Brett Davis was chosen in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Draft in Chicago and Travis Hamonic is now a member of the Calgary Flames. Davis, who played in the Manitoba “AAA” Midget Hockey League with…
Several Special Olympic athletes from the Southeast received a medal during the 2017 Provincial Summer Games this past weekend. Gilbert Fehr competed in 5-pin bowling and says he was happy with his…
Two coaches at Providence University College have been named Volleyball Manitoba Volunteers of the Year. Kyle Guenther and Scott Masterson were presented with their awards last week Sunday at the…
The Steinbach Pistons will begin the 2017-2018 Manitoba Junior Hockey League season just over three months from now. The Pistons will play their first of 60 regular season games on Friday, September…
New York Islanders defenseman Travis Hamonic received the NHL Foundation Player Award Tuesday in Las Vegas. The 26-year-old St. Malo native, who was just 10 years old when his father Gerald passed…
The Southeast Thistles exploded in the second half and crushed the Wasps 2nd Division team 52-10 on Wednesday night. It was another good turn out as over three dozen fans watched a nail biter of a…
The temperature barely hit double digits when the race started and it drizzled off and on but no one was complaining at the finish line of the 39th Manitoba Marathon. "Perfect weather for running,…
Training camp is over and now Winnipeg head coach Mike O'Shea and his staff have a number of decisions to make. The Blue Bombers and Edmonton Eskimos played to a 38-38 tie Thursday night at Investors…
A Father's Day tradition continues Sunday with the running of the 39th Manitoba Marathon. About 14,000 runners took part in the 38th edition of the event in 2016 including Blumenort's Steffan Reimer.…
Colwyn Abgrall is the 2017 Manitoba Match Play champion. The 20-year-old Niverville product defeated Jay Doyle 4 & 2 in the 36-hole final this past Saturday at the Niakwa Country Club in Winnipeg.…
Garen Nault brought home a pair of gold medals from the 2017 MHSAA Provincial High School Track & Field Championships last weekend at University Stadium on the University of Manitoba campus in south…
The Southeast Thistles Rugby Club slipped to 0-2 on the season as penalties came back to haunt the team as they fell 19-15 against the Assassins. The Thistles battled hard and it payed off in winning…