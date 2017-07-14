  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports


Four Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships take place this weekend.

The 11U AA championship is in Winnipeg, the 13U AA championship is in Altona, La Broquerie is hosting the 15U AA championship and the 18U AA championship is in Brandon.

La Broquerie is representing Carillon in Winnipeg, Seine River is competing in Altona, Grunthal and the host A's are in La Broquerie and Blumenort qualified for the provincials in Brandon.


Draw & Results
Provincial 11U AA Baseball Championship @ Winnipeg


Provincial 13U AA Baseball Championship @ Altona


Provincial 15U AA Baseball Championship @ La Broquerie


Provincial 18U AA Baseball Championship @ Brandon


View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.steinbachonline.com/local-sports/provincial-aa-baseball-championship-weekend#sigProIdb17d38b1ac
Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

Provincial "AA" Baseball Championship Weekend

Four Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships take place this weekend. The 11U AA championship is in Winnipeg, the 13U AA championship is in Altona, La Broquerie is hosting the 15U AA championship…

Bombers Back in the Win Column

One week after suffering a disappointing 29-10 loss to the Calgary Stampeders in a game in which they failed to score a point in the second half, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers dug deep and defeated the…

Pistons Make Big Move, Acquire Worrad From Oakville

In the first big move of the summer, the Steinbach Pistons acquired 20 year old forward Drew Worrad from the Oakville Blades of the Ontario Junior Hockey League in exchange for 20 year old forward…

Hosting Provincials

The La Broquerie A's are hosting Baseball Manitoba's Provincial 15U AA Championship this weekend. "We're very excited to be hosting," said host committee event co-ordinator Mitch Tetrault. "I've been…

Thistles Find Positives In Loss To Top Team

A shorthanded Southeast Thistles team squared off against a top ranked opponent this past weekend and although they lost the game, they feel they won in the long run. Caleb Fenton knew the team was…

Wildcats Win Provincial Baseball Banner

Niverville Wildcats 2017 Provincial 11U "A" Baseball Championsleft side of posterBack Row: Avery Pickering & Josh Bartlett Front Row: Logan Dearborn, Kade Peters & Austin Spencer Coaches: Clayton…

Hickok Hoists Players Cup

Kramer Hickok is the 2017 Players Cup champion. Hickok, a former teammate of two-time major champion Jordan Spieth on the University of Texas Longhorns golf team, fired a final round five-under par…

Bombers Drop Home Opener to Stamps

With over 30,000 football fans in the stands at Investors Group Field Friday night for the home opener, it was unfortunate that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers didn't give the home crowd much to cheer…

Provincial Baseball Championship Weekend

Three Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships take place this weekend. The 11U A championship is in Reston, the 13U A championship is in Swan River and the 15U A championship is in Ile des Chenes.…

Playoff Between Naylor and Mackid Decides Women's Amateur

Marissa Naylor is the 2017 Manitoba Women's Amateur champion. The 19-year-old from Pine Ridge needed three playoff holes to beat Charmaine Mackid of Breezy Bend and capture her first provincial…

Six Run 4th Inning Sends Sultans Past Orioles

The Carillon Sultans won their 10th game of the season despite only recording three hits Tuesday night in Ile des Chenes. The Sultans got six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on two singles,…

Nadeau Leads Thistles To Big Road Win

The Southeast Thistles scored early and battled their way to a 53-29 victory over the Assassin's. A hard fought opening provided 2 try's in a short 10 minute span for the Thistles and they never…

Blatz Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame A Second Time

Steinbach Athletic Therapist Dave Blatz was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. Blatz is the athletic therapist for Team Canada and was inducted as part of the team that won the gold…

Another Raiders Season is Around the Corner

Registration is over. Equipment fitting is done. And now the countdown starts. The Eastman Raiders football club will begin its 27th season in early August. 94 players have registered for the…

Carillon Minor Baseball Champions

The Carillon Minor Baseball Association champions have been crowned. Steinbach won the 11U "A" title and along with Niverville will represent the region at the Provincials in Reston from July…

League Champs

Landmark captured the 2017 Bonivital Softball Association's U14B girls championship Front row: Alyssa Johnson, Kate Giesbrecht, Rachael Plett & Kirstyn Dawydiuk-Toews Back row: coach Anthony Koop,…

Hamonic Traded to Flames – Davis Selected by Stars

Brett Davis was chosen in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Draft in Chicago and Travis Hamonic is now a member of the Calgary Flames. Davis, who played in the Manitoba “AAA” Midget Hockey League with…

Medals Won By Eastman Athletes At Provincial Special Olympics Competition

Several Special Olympic athletes from the Southeast received a medal during the 2017 Provincial Summer Games this past weekend. Gilbert Fehr competed in 5-pin bowling and says he was happy with his…

Two Providence Coaches Named Volleyball Manitoba Volunteers Of The Year

Two coaches at Providence University College have been named Volleyball Manitoba Volunteers of the Year. Kyle Guenther and Scott Masterson were presented with their awards last week Sunday at the…

Pistons 2017-2018 Schedule

The Steinbach Pistons will begin the 2017-2018 Manitoba Junior Hockey League season just over three months from now. The Pistons will play their first of 60 regular season games on Friday, September…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

SCOREBOARD

Friday, July 14th

CFL
Calgary at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Manitoba Junior Baseball League
St. James vs Interlake
@ Stonewall, 7 p.m.
Altona at St. Boniface, 7 p.m.

American Baseball Association
Kansas City at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball 
American League
Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
New York at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m.
National League
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at New York, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Interleague
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 13th

CFL
Winnipeg 33 Toronto 25

Manitoba Major Soccer League
6th Division
Crescentwood SC 1 Grunthal SC 0

Manitoba Junior Baseball League
Altona 11 Interlake 10
Brandon 7 Pembina Valley 1

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg 12 Sioux City 0

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login