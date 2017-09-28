Pistons Falter In First Loss Of The Season

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

The Steinbach Pistons were dealt their first loss of the season on Wednesday night in Portage as they fell 5-2 to the Terriers.

The opening period was what fans on both sides expected, a hard checking, back and forth tilt where both goalies were forced to make some pretty good saves. Steinbach got the first power play of the game but failed to convert then managed to kill off back to back penalty's leading into the intermission with neither team scoring.

In the second, things continued to be neck and neck until the midway point when Daniel McKitrick scored on the power play for the Terriers to give the home side a 1-0 lead. 

Steinbach responded on their own man advantage as after a couple of frustrating shifts, Darby Gula retrieved the puck down in his own zone and ripped a pass up the middle of the ice, a tape to tape laser that hit Braden Purtill in stride after the captain jumped off the bench on a change and he made no mistake on the breakaway to tie the game at one. For Purtill, it's his third goal of the season while Gula already has four assists.

The period finished in a 1-1 deadlock.

In the third, Will Koop scored his first of the year to give the Pistons a 2-1 lead. Bradley Schoonbaert had the lone assist on the marker and pushed Schoonbaerts point streak to three games.

Then the wheels fell off.

Portage quickly answered with goals from Joey Moffat (his first in the MJHL) followed by two from Terrier captain Chase Brakel including one on the power play and James McIssac finished off the scoring party.

Pistons forward Easton Bennett dropped the gloves with Turner Santin late in the game for Bennett's first fight as a member of the Steinbach Pistons.

The game would finish with no more fireworks, a 5-2 loss for Steinbach.

"I thought we played well for 48 minutes." Head coach Paul Dyck said after the game. "There are positives to take away but there's things we need to clean up. I think our guys learned something out there tonight and it's important for a young team."

Pistons starter Matt Radomsky had a solid night between the pipes making 23 saves and kept the team in the game through most of the night making a couple sterling saves, most notably on the Terriers power play.

The team finished 1 for 4 on the power play while ending the night 4 of 6 on the penalty kill.

Steinbach will be on the ice Thursday for practice as they get ready to host the winless Dauphin Kings on Friday night before playing host to the OCN Blizzard on Sunday.

When it comes to the Kings, Dyck knows what a win can do for a struggling team like Dauphin. "It doesn't take much to get up for those games and it can do a lot for their locker room. We'll have to be ready. We know they'll be hungry so we have to push the intensity, push the pace and play our game."

Friday night's contest can be heard on Mix 96 and SteinbachOnline.com starting at 7:15 pm.

Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

Pistons Falter In First Loss Of The Season

The Steinbach Pistons were dealt their first loss of the season on Wednesday night in Portage as they fell 5-2 to the Terriers. The opening period was what fans on both sides expected, a hard…

Steiner Cup Belongs to Quarry Oaks

Team Quarry Oaks has won back the Steiner Cup. The 16-player team from Quarry Oaks, under the guidance of head professional Darren Hayden, defeated the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club 16.5 points to 15.5…

Five Straight at Home

There was a time when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers won a lot more games than they lost at home. Blue Bombers team's coached by Bud Grant, Cal Murphy and Dave Ritchie dominated at Winnipeg Stadium.…

Pistons Overpower Steelers In Lopsided Win

Bradley Schoonbaert scored two goals and added an assist in the Steinbach Pistons 8-3 victory over the Selkirk Steelers on Saturday night. It was the second straight night the two teams locked horns,…

Sabres JV Football Team Still Perfect

Austin Dueck threw three touchdown passes and Avery Penner rushed for 111 yards and a major as Steinbach Regional defeated the Sisler Spartans 31-21 Wednesday at A.D. Penner Park. "Our home opener…

Pistons Storm Back To Down Steelers In Opener

It was an electric atmosphere inside the TG Smith Centre on Friday night as the Steinbach Pistons opened the regular season with a come from behind 4-2 win over the Selkirk Steelers. After a player…

Jets Lose Exhibition Opener

Ryan Malone scored the only goal of the shootout as the Minnesota Wild edged the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 Monday night at Bell MTS Place. Mathieu Perreault and Patrick Laine scored power-play goals in…

2017-18 Steinbach Pistons Season Preview

On the eve of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League season, Steinbach Pistons head coach Paul Dyck spoke about expectations for his team this year and gave some insight into the roster. "Once the puck…

Selects 2017-2018 Season

The Eastman Selects will open the 2017-2018 Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League season against the defending champion Pembina Valley Hawks in Morden on October 1st. The Selects have iced very…

Pilots Men's Strong Start To Soccer Season, Women's Pilots Struggle First Two Games

The Providence Pilots men's soccer team have started their 2017 season with a pair of wins. On Saturday the Pilots doubled the Red River College Rebels 2-1 and they then took the Canadian Mennonite…

Steinbach Splits Weekend Series With Selkirk To End Pre-Season

The Steinbach Pistons split the final two games of the exhibition season against the Selkirk Steelers over the weekend. On Friday, the Steelers defended their home rink with a 4-2 victory. The…

Zone 13 High School Golf Champions

Mason Caldwell, Carter Driedger, Eric Adams and Tyson Dueck of the Steinbach Regional Secondary School captured the Zone 13 High School Golf Championship Thursday in La Broquerie. The SRSS foursome…

Close

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School scored three game tying touchdowns but couldn't find the end zone a fourth time and lost 28-25 to the Sisler Spartans Thursday at A.D. Penner Park. "We were a…

Red Wings Take the Year Off

The Grunthal Red Wings, who have won four Hanover Tache Junior Hockey League championships in the past 10 seasons, have taken a one year leave of absence. HTJHL president Ray Laing says the entire…

Sabres Win JV Opener

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School's junior varsity team won it's first ever Winnipeg High School Football League game Wednesday in Brandon. Quarterback Austin Dueck threw touchdown passes to…

Pistons Roll Through Oil Capitals Again

The Steinbach Pistons put up another crooked number against the Virden Oil Capitals winning for a second straight night, this time by a score of 8-3. It didn't start out as well for the Pistons as it…

The Banjo Bowl Belongs to the Blue & Gold

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are heading into the bye week with a little redemption. Matt Nichols threw three touchdown passes and Maurice Leggett had a pick-six and a punt return major as Winnipeg…

The First JV Football Game

School history will be made Wednesday afternoon at 5 p.m. That's when the SRSS players take to the field to play the Crocus Plains Plainsmen in Brandon in the football programs first ever junior…

Selects 2017-18 Tryout Camp

Close to 70 players are expected to attend Eastman Selects tryout camp which takes place this weekend at the Sun Gro Centre in Beausejour. New head coach Scott Wong is thrilled that so many…

Sabres Lose Potter Division Debut

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School lost it's 2017 Winnipeg High School Football League season opener 15-6 to the Dakota Lancers Friday night at A.D. Penner Park. "Talk about a learning…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

SCOREBOARD

Wednesday, September 27th

South Central Athletic Conference
High School Volleyball
Junior Varsity Boys
SRSS over Glenlawn
25-8, 25-18, 25-19
Junior Varsity Girls
SRSS vs Glenlawn
Varsity Boys
SRSS over Glenlawn
25-19, 25-20, 25-11
Varsity Girls
Glenlawn over SRSS
25-14, 25-23, 25-23

Zone 13 High School Girls Soccer
SRSS vs Gabrielle Roy/PDC
Niverville vs Green Valley

MJHL
Portage 5 Steinbach 2
Neepawa 8 Waywayseecappo 2

NHL
Exhibition
Winnipeg 5 Ottawa 3

Major League Baseball
American League
Boston 10 Toronto 7
Houston 12 Texas 2
Oakland 6 Seattle 5
New York 6 Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 4 Minnesota 2
Chicago 6 Los Angeles 4 (10 innings)
Kansas City 7 Detroit 4
National League
Colorado 15 Miami 9
Arizona 4 San Francisco 3
Philadelphia 7 Washington 5
Chicago 5 St. Louis 1
New York 7 Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 6 Milwaukee 0
Los Angeles 10 San Diego 0
Interleague
Pittsburgh 5 Baltimore 3

Thursday, September 28th

Zone 13 High School Boys Soccer
SRSS at Niverville
Gabrielle Roy/PDC vs Green Valley
@ Grunthal
Both games begin at 5:30 p.m.

WHSFL
John Potter Division
SRSS vs Vincent Massey
@ Wpg, 5 p.m.

MJHL
Wpg Blues at Virden, 7:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Minnesota at Cleveland, 11:10 a.m.
Tampa Bay at New York, 6:05 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

NFL
Chicago at Green Bay, 7:25 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login