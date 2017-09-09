Pistons Crush Oil Capitals In Pre-Season Game

The Steinbach Pistons scored early, often and consistently in what finished a 9-0 victory Friday night at the TG Smith Centre over the Virden Oil Capitals.

It was the first look for home fans at some regular players, both new and old and neither disappointed. The scoring started when Jack Johnson showed off some good hands in tight to make it 1-0 Steinbach. Vaughn Dupre scored less than three minutes later to make it 2-0 while newcomer Austin Heidemann scored his first of two on the night to push the lead to 3-0 after the first period.

The scoring continued in the second when Heidemann collected his second before linemate Drew Worrad scored on the power play to push it to 4-0. With less than a minute to go in the period, good work from Troy Beauchemin resulted in a goal as the lead swelled to 6-0 after 40 minutes.

In the third, Worrad picked up his second of the night while less the six minutes later, Bradley Schoonbaert got in on the scoring act to push the lead to 8-0. Dupre's second of the night before the midway point of the final frame would be the last goal of the game as the horn sounded to signal a 9-0 final.

Beauchemin, Brayden Clark (2), Brady Tatro (2), Easton Bennett (2), Drew Worrad (3), Alec Severson (3), Schoonbaert, Johnson and Heidemann had the assists on the goals.

Matt Radomsky played the whole game for Steinbach and earned praise from head coach Paul Dyck. "I thought he was very solid. He didn't have a lot of action but when he did, he was real good."

Dyck was also happy with the team's overall effort. "Complete. A complete effort from top to bottom. Really happy with the way all the guys played tonight."

Drew Worrad finished with 2 goals and 3 assists and was all smiles after the game. "I am happy, I was blessed with good linemates and things went our way. We want to be a team that plays a full 200-foot game and be physical and I think we showed that here tonight."

Worrad, picked up in a trade during the offseason, has enjoyed the Steinbach experience so far. "I can't say enough good things about the city. It's a great place to be, I'm very happy. The organization is great, the guys are great, everything is just really good."

The two teams meet again on Saturday night in Virden. The next home exhibition game for the Pistons is Saturday vs the Selkirk Steelers.