Pilots Men's Strong Start To Soccer Season, Women's Pilots Struggle First Two Games

The Providence Pilots men's soccer team have started their 2017 season with a pair of wins. On Saturday the Pilots doubled the Red River College Rebels 2-1 and they then took the Canadian Mennonite University Blazers 4-1 on Sunday in Otterburne.

Both Jonathan Fulford and Jorge Alva Vilchis of the Pilots scored twice against the Blazers.

Head coach Joey Passi says, "we were aiming to defend our home turf and we did that this weekend. Against CMU we probably played our best half of the season and put the game out of reach with three nice goals."

The Pilots are currently at the top of the Manitoba Colleges Athletic Conference Table with nine points, followed by Universite de Saint-Boniface, who they meet this Saturday.

Meanwhile, the women lost 2-0 to the Red River College Rebels and the Canadian Mennonite University Blazers.

"This was a frustrating weekend for our team as we had a hard time converting our changes," says head coach Tory Walker. "We had quality chances and were creating lots of opportunities but were unable to find the back of the net. Hopefully, as a team, we can get healthy."

The women's Pilots are also up against Universite de Saint-Boniface this Saturday in Winnipeg.