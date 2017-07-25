Must Win For Sultans



The Carillon Sultans need to string together a three-game winning streak starting tonight at Charleswood Park in Winnipeg or their 2017 season will come to an end.

The Sultans dropped a 9-8 decision to the Elmwood Giants Monday night at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach.

The defending Manitoba Junior Baseball League champions now lead the best-of-five semifinal two games to none.

"A couple of defensive breakdowns again and little bit of base running problems," said Carillon manager Alex Grenier shorty after the final pitch of game two. "I do think our pitching staff is deeper and game three is where it's going to show. If we keep hitting the ball like we have been in the last two games, there's no reason why we can't win."

The Sultans took a 7-3 lead when they sent nine batters to the plate and scored four runs in the fourth inning.

The Giants answered back with five in the top of the fifth to take an 8-7 advantage.

"We've got accustomed to giving stuff back after we've taken it from them," said Grenier. "Elmwood is a team that's won in previous years and ours is a team that hasn't won a whole bunch. Elmwood is in a position right now where they think they can beat us at anytime whether they're down one run or five runs and that's how they approach the game. For us, we need to change that. Once we have a lead we need to stay the course and maintain the lead and finish them off."

Nick Grenier had three hits and scored three runs in game two.

His third run of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning tied the score at 8-8.

The Giants plated the winning run in the top of six when Miguel Letain doubled home Tyler Wood.

Alex Grenier says his team knows what's at stake tonight.

"I don't think they're ready to give up. Judging from our little chat here after the game, they're not ready to give up. They know that if they keep hitting the ball, good things are going to happen. We just have to put our best foot forward here, play a little bit better defense and everything will take care of itself."