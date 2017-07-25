Must Win For Sultans

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports


The Carillon Sultans need to string together a three-game winning streak starting tonight at Charleswood Park in Winnipeg or their 2017 season will come to an end.

The Sultans dropped a 9-8 decision to the Elmwood Giants Monday night at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach.

The defending Manitoba Junior Baseball League champions now lead the best-of-five semifinal two games to none.

"A couple of defensive breakdowns again and little bit of base running problems," said Carillon manager Alex Grenier shorty after the final pitch of game two. "I do think our pitching staff is deeper and game three is where it's going to show. If we keep hitting the ball like we have been in the last two games, there's no reason why we can't win."

The Sultans took a 7-3 lead when they sent nine batters to the plate and scored four runs in the fourth inning.

The Giants answered back with five in the top of the fifth to take an 8-7 advantage.

"We've got accustomed to giving stuff back after we've taken it from them," said Grenier. "Elmwood is a team that's won in previous years and ours is a team that hasn't won a whole bunch. Elmwood is in a position right now where they think they can beat us at anytime whether they're down one run or five runs and that's how they approach the game. For us, we need to change that. Once we have a lead we need to stay the course and maintain the lead and finish them off."

Nick Grenier had three hits and scored three runs in game two.

His third run of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning tied the score at 8-8.

The Giants plated the winning run in the top of six when Miguel Letain doubled home Tyler Wood.

Alex Grenier says his team knows what's at stake tonight.

"I don't think they're ready to give up. Judging from our little chat here after the game, they're not ready to give up. They know that if they keep hitting the ball, good things are going to happen. We just have to put our best foot forward here, play a little bit better defense and everything will take care of itself."

 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://steinbachonline.com/local-sports/must-win-for-sultans#sigProId56eef97fd4
Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

Must Win For Sultans

The Carillon Sultans need to string together a three-game winning streak starting tonight at Charleswood Park in Winnipeg or their 2017 season will come to an end. The Sultans dropped a 9-8 decision…

Countdown to the Games - Yanykk Nadeau

The Opening Ceremonies for the 2017 Canada Summer Games will take place this Friday at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. The following day Team Manitoba's baseball team will play it's first of five round…

Snap Fitness Sports Star of the Month: Kaeden "Cheesy" Wiebe

Eleven year-old Kaeden "Cheesy" Wiebe loves sports, participating in baseball and track and field. Kaeden's attitude excels as much as his athletic ability. "Although Kaeden is a great at the sports…

Silver Won At Gymnastics Nationals

Three gymnasts from Flippers Gymnastics in Steinbach have returned from nationals, held in Oshawa, Ontario. Keaton Savard says he placed fourth on double-mini trampoline and was excited to have been…

Sultans Lose Heartbreaker

The Carillon Sultans needed three outs. Three outs from recording a huge game one victory over the defending Manitoba Junior Baseball League champion Elmwood Giants Sunday night at Koskie Field in…

Provincial Senior AA All-Stars & 18U AAA Championships

Two Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships are on this weekend. The Provincial 18U AAA Championship is on at Charleswood Park in Winnipeg. The winner advances to the Nationals in London, Ontario.…

Fredborg Wins Amateur Championship

Travis Fredborg captured the 2017 Manitoba Men's Amateur Golf Championship Thursday and he ended his day by watching the most memorable putt of his golfing career find the bottom of the cup. Fredborg…

Sultans Advance to MJBL Semifinals

The Carillon Sultans are into round two of the Manitoba Junior Baseball League playoffs. Ashton Meilleur and Noah Vogt crossed the plate in the top of the seventh inning with the tying and go-ahead…

Team Toba Names Flag Bearer for Canada Summer Games

The first time Emma Gray put on the Team Manitoba uniform, she won a gold and a bronze medal in rowing at the 2015 Western Canada Summer Games - that was her first year in the sport. Two years later,…

Sultans of Swing

Game one of the Manitoba Junior Baseball League's best-of-three opening round playoff series between Carillon and Interlake belongs to the Sultans. Carillon plated four runs in the bottom of the…

A's Are Going to the Westerns

The La Broquerie A's will represent Manitoba at the Western Canada Bantam AA Baseball Championship next month in Kamloops, British Columbia. The A's defeated the Elkhorn Expos 14-6 in the Provincial…

Quarry Oaks Club Champions

Jon Schroeder, Kate Gregoire and Kris Nancoo are Quarry Oaks club champions. Schroeder won the men's club championship. He fired an opening round five-over par 77 this past Saturday and followed that…

Short Handed Thistles Fall To Assassin's 3

On a hot and humid day, the Southeast Thistles battled hard against a stacked Assassin's 3 team and fell short 27-12. For the Thistles, an early injury put them down to 15 players. For 80 minutes of…

Steinbach hosts Softball Manitoba Provincials

27 teams are competing at Softball Manitoba's U14 B Girls Provincial Championship this weekend at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach. Pool A consists of Seine River, the Westdale Warriors, Brandon Heat,…

Provincial "AA" Baseball Championship Weekend

Four Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships take place this weekend. The 11U AA championship is in Winnipeg, the 13U AA championship is in Altona, La Broquerie is hosting the 15U AA championship…

Bombers Back in the Win Column

One week after suffering a disappointing 29-10 loss to the Calgary Stampeders in a game in which they failed to score a point in the second half, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers dug deep and defeated the…

Pistons Make Big Move, Acquire Worrad From Oakville

In the first big move of the summer, the Steinbach Pistons acquired 20 year old forward Drew Worrad from the Oakville Blades of the Ontario Junior Hockey League in exchange for 20 year old forward…

Hosting Provincials

The La Broquerie A's are hosting Baseball Manitoba's Provincial 15U AA Championship this weekend. "We're very excited to be hosting," said host committee event co-ordinator Mitch Tetrault. "I've been…

Thistles Find Positives In Loss To Top Team

A shorthanded Southeast Thistles team squared off against a top ranked opponent this past weekend and although they lost the game, they feel they won in the long run. Caleb Fenton knew the team was…

Wildcats Win Provincial Baseball Banner

Niverville Wildcats 2017 Provincial 11U "A" Baseball Championsleft side of posterBack Row: Avery Pickering & Josh Bartlett Front Row: Logan Dearborn, Kade Peters & Austin Spencer Coaches: Clayton…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

SCOREBOARD

Monday, July 24th

CFL
Toronto 27 Ottawa 24

Winnipeg Women's Soccer League
4th Division
Swat 5 Hanover Haze 1

Manitoba Junior Baseball League
Elmwood 9 Carillon 8
(Giants lead best of 5 semifinal 2-0)
Pembina Valley 12 St. James 5
(series tied 1-1)

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 4 Oakland 2
Baltimore 5 Tampa Bay 0
Kansas City 5 Detroit 3
Seattle 4 Boston 0
National League
St. Louis 8 Colorado 2
Arizona 10 Atlanta 2
New York 5 San Diego 3
Pittsburgh 10 San Francisco 3
Interleague
Chicago White Sox 3 Chicago Cubs 1
Houston 13 Philadelphia 4
Cleveland 6 Cincinnati 2
Miami 4 Texas 0
L.A. Dodgers 6 Minnesota 4

Tuesday, July 25th

Manitoba Major Soccer League
3rd Division
Hanover Strikers vs Adriatik FC
@ Wpg, 7:30 p.m.
4th Division
Hanover Sting vs El Condor FC
@ Wpg, 7:30 p.m.
8th Division
Hanover Impact vs Rummy FC
@ Steinbach, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba Junior Baseball League
Carillon at Elmwood, 7 p.m.
(Giants lead best of 5 semifinal 2-0)
Pembina Valley at St. James, 7 p.m.
(series tied 1-1)

Major League Baseball
American League
Oakland at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
Milwaukee at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
New York at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Interleague
Chi White Sox at Chi Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers 9:10 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

More Local Sports

Hickok Hoists Players Cup

Bombers Drop Home Opener to Stamps

Provincial Baseball Championship Weekend

Playoff Between Naylor and Mackid Decides Women's Amateur

Six Run 4th Inning Sends Sultans Past Orioles

Nadeau Leads Thistles To Big Road Win

Blatz Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame A Second Time

Another Raiders Season is Around the Corner

Carillon Minor Baseball Champions

League Champs

Hamonic Traded to Flames – Davis Selected by Stars

Medals Won By Eastman Athletes At Provincial Special Olympics Competition

Two Providence Coaches Named Volleyball Manitoba Volunteers Of The Year

Pistons 2017-2018 Schedule

Hamonic Receives NHL Foundation Player Award

Thistles Sting Wasps For First Win Of The Year

Fourth Place Finish For Reimer

The Preseason Ends

The Marathon

Abgrall Captures Match Play Championship

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events
125 Years of Ukrainians in Canada Travelling Exhibit at Gardenton Museum

18 July 2017 12:00 am - 19 August 2017 6:00 am

Ukrainian Museum and Village Society





Niverville Hollywood Acting Camp

24 July 2017 9:00 am - 28 July 2017 4:00 pm

Hespeler Park, Niverville, Niverville





Summer Arts Day Camp - Life at Sea

24 July 2017 9:00 am - 28 July 2017 4:00 pm

The Steinbach Cultural Arts Centre, Steinbach





TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

26 July 2017 8:45 am - 10:30 am

Royal Canadian Legion, Steinbach





Login