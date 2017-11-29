Millers Fall Face Off Hockey Tournament

Details
Category: Local Sports


26 teams took part in the Steinbach Millers Atom Fall Face Off Hockey Tournament this past weekend at the T.G. Smith Centre. The St. Boniface Seals White (10A1) captured the A Division final thanks to 4-2 victory over the host Millers.


Steinbach Millers Atom Fall Face Off Hockey Tournament
A Division
Gold - St. Boniface Seals White (10A1)
Silver - Steinbach Millers
Bronze - River East Royals White

B Division
Gold - St. Boniface Seals White (9A1)
Silver - Fort Garry Flyers
Bronze - Thompson Miner Kings

C Division
Gold - Springfield Ice Hawks
Silver - South Winnipeg King Black
Bronze - Lorette Comets

Wednesday, November 29th

WHSHL
SRSS vs Fort Richmond
@ Steinbach, 4 p.m.

HTJHL
Springfield at Steinbach, 8 p.m.

MJHL
Selkirk at Portage, 7:30 p.m.
OCN at Swan Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Wpg Thrashers at Wpg Bruins, 7:30 p.m.
Brandon vs Parkland
@ Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

WHL
Brandon at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

NHL
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

NBA
Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Miami at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Houston, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 28th

WHSHL
SRSS 3 College Jeanne-Sauve 2

MJHL
Waywayseecappo 6 Dauphin 5

Carillon Senior Hockey League
Red River 8 St. Malo 5

WHL
Brandon 6 Red Deer 5 (OT)

AHL
Manitoba 8 Rockford 1

NHL
Tampa Bay 2 Buffalo 0
N.Y. Islanders 5 Vancouver 2
San Jose 3 Philadelphia 1
Columbus 3 Carolina 2 (SO)
Florida 5 N.Y. Rangers 4
Los Angeles 4 Detroit 1
Nashville 3 Chicago 2
Toronto 4 Calgary 1
Edmonton 3 Arizona 2 (OT)
Dallas 3 Vegas 0

NBA
Cleveland 108 Miami 97
Washington 92 Minnesota 89
Phoenix 104 Chicago 99
Utah 107 Denver 77
Milwaukee 112 Sacramento 87

