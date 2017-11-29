Millers Fall Face Off Hockey Tournament

Volunteer of the Year A volunteer whose hard work has been felt by many across his home province of Manitoba, Louis Cote is the epitome of a dedicated volunteer. President of the Carillon Baseball League, Louis has been…

Weekend Recap: Pistons Grind Out Mini-Sweep Over Oil Capitals The Steinbach Pistons continued to roll as they swept a mini two-game series against the Virden Oil Capitals Friday and Saturday night in Virden. Johnson, Ferguson Lead Way Coming off an impressive…

Provincial Junior Varsity Volleyball Championships - Day Three Provincial Junior Varsity High School Volleyball ChampionshipsSaturday, November 25th A/AA Girls @ KillarneyFinalGilbert Plains over Warren 25-19, 25-17 Third Place Game Major Pratt (Russell) over…

Saying Good-Bye to Season Eight Jamie Peters, who did the behind the scenes work way back in the spring of 2010 so students at the Steinbach Regional Secondary School could play football, thanked everyone who had a hand in making…

Steinbach Back On Track After Dominating Performance The Steinbach Pistons snapped their four-game losing streak with a lopsided, dominant performance over the Winnipeg Blues on Wednesday night, tieing a franchise record for goals in a 10-2 win. It was…

Varsity Volleyball Regionals MHSAA Varsity Volleyball Regional Qualifiers "A" Boys @ Treherne Final: Treherne over St. Paul’s (Elie) 25-21, 26-24 Semifinal: St. Paul’s over Arborg 25-22, 25-23 @ Hamiota Final: Hamiota over…

Providence Women's Soccer Team Makes School History The men's and women's Providence Pilots soccer teams fell just short of winning the NCCAA National Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina this past weekend. Pilots men won 2-1 over Kentucky…

Pistons Fall In Portage For 4th Straight Loss The Steinbach Pistons gave up goals early in the first and second periods while never really getting the offence going and again lost to the Portage Terriers 6-1 on Sunday night. The Pistons…

Jets Keep Winning The Winnipeg Jets are riding a season high four-game winning streak. Kyle Connor, Patrik Laine, Jacob Trouba, Matt Hendricks and Mathieu Perreault scored in the second period as the Jets defeated New…

SCAC Champions The Steinbach Regional Secondary School junior varsity boys volleyball team captured the South Central Athletic Conference championship banner Thursday night at the SRSS. The Sabres swept the Dakota…

Pistons Slip Out Of First After Loss To Flyers The Steinbach Pistons fell out of first place on Friday night after losing to the Winkler Flyers 6-2 in Winkler. The Pistons were coming off arguably their worst performance of the year but came out…

Pilots Volleyball Teams Off To Perfect Start The men's and women's Providence Pilots volleyball teams hold a perfect 4-0 record in the Manitoba Colleges Athletic Conference. On Thursday in Otterburne the Pilots men won over the Red River…

Jets beat Coyotes Thanks to Three in the Second The Winnipeg Jets scored three second period goals en route to a 4-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday night at Bell MTS Place. Joel Armia, Bryan Little and Adam Lowry scored in the middle…

Pistons No Show In Shutout Loss To Portage It was arguably the worst performance of the year for the Steinbach Pistons and it resulted in a 3-0 loss at home to the rival Portage Terriers. A night after losing to the Winkler Flyers 3-2 in…