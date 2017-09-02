Local Product Gula Ready To Step Up For Pistons

It was a showcase season for Steinbach's Darby Gula last year and now the Pistons defender is set to take the next step in his career.

Last year was a real measure of growth for Gula, who matured into noticible MJHL defensemen, but he knows he couldn't do it alone. "I learned a lot playing along with some amazing defenders like Tyler Anderson and my partner Mark Taraschuk. I was able to watch them and their success during the year. The way they handled themselves off the ice, soaked up what the coaches had to say and worked hard every day to get better."

The MJHL schedule can be quite grueling for players starting with a couple of exhibition games, then a 60 game regular season with countless on-ice sessions sprinkled in, it's something Gula has both mentally and physically prepared for. "Being older and playing more minutes, the 60 game season is a lot and it really takes a toll, around that 40 game mark, your legs start to hurt a bit more after games. For me and a lot of guys on the team, we're making sure we're in the gym, building strength but really maintaining. Stretching. Making sure we stay healthy and just feel better. After a 60 game season, then there's playoffs and hopefully more hockey after that. You've got to take care of yourself and be ready.

At just 19 years of age, Gula is already set for his third season on Steinbach's blue line and Gula is ready to take a leadership role on his team. "After last year we learned a lot. It's great because I've already seen and talked to a lot of the guys already, we're all at the rink, so we feel good about how things are looking this year but we aren't looking too far ahead, we're staying focused on what we need to do and build heading into the season."

Looking back at the first two seasons, the Steinbach native talked about what went into his breakout year last year. "I think it was a combination of confidence and a little more opportunity. In my first year, I was really young and there were a lot of good, older d-men on our team, so I just had to play my role and learn that first year. In my second year, I got a bit more of a role. I was excited and it built my confidence. I was able to expand my game in different areas (working with assistant coach Joey Moggach) and this year I just want to keep growing in the role the coaches want me to play."

Gula clears the front of the net during a game against the OCN BlizzardAlong with becoming one of the top defencemen in the league, Gula also received national attention by making the final roster for the World Junior A Challenge on team Canada West. "it was huge and super exciting for me." Gula says with a smile. "It's something I'd like to do again this year but we'll see what happens. After coming back I just wanted to share what I learned. I saw some very skilled players at the tournament and at the camps. I just soaked up what the players did and the coaches said and I tried to bring it back to our locker room. It built more confidence in me as a player."

Being from Steinbach, Gula knows it's pretty special that the team does so much in the community that he himself grew up in. "It makes it very special. We have the best fan support in the league and it always makes it easier to get up in the morning and getting ready for games. You go out around town and talk to people or go into a business and know they support you, it just feels good, especially being my hometown. I may never get to experience the away from home junior experience, but to be honest, I don't care. We got a great program and we've got a great team. I've got it made."

It's a big year for the Steinbach Pistons and Gula can hardly wait to get started. "We lost a few guys (from last year), but we also gained a few really good guys. Paul (Dyck) has done a great job recruiting and he keeps finding ways to improve our team. We just have to go out and do our jobs. We're not gonna try and place ourselves before the season starts. We're gonna try to build chemistry in camp, take the season game by game and obviously we want to win here in Steinbach, that's always the main goal."

Gula sums up what he wants to do heading into the 2017/18 season. "Just take it step by step and enjoy the ride."