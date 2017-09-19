Jets Lose Exhibition Opener

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports


Ryan Malone scored the only goal of the shootout as the Minnesota Wild edged the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 Monday night at Bell MTS Place.

Mathieu Perreault and Patrick Laine scored power-play goals in regulation for the Jets.

"It was tough," said Laine on the preseason opener. "I was exhausted and my legs weren’t feeling so good. During the season it doesn’t matter, it might be a dark Thursday in Winnipeg and your legs aren’t feeling good, but you still need to play out there and play well. It was okay for a first game."

Charlie Coyle and Zack Mitchell were the other Wild goal scorers.

Connor Hellebuyck went the distance in net for Winnipeg and stopped 34 shots

.The Jets next preseason game is Wednesday at home against the Edmonton Oilers.


photos courtesy Ray Peters


SCOREBOARD

Monday, September 18th

Zone 13 High School Girls Soccer
Niverville 5 Gabrielle Roy/PDC 3
Green Valley at Lorette

NHL
Exhibition
Minnesota 3 Winnipeg 2 (SO)

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg 4 Wichita 3 (17 innings)
(best of 5 final tied 2-2)

Major League Baseball
American League
Boston 10 Baltimore 8 (11 innings)
New York 2 Minnesota 1
Oakland 8 Detroit 3
National League
Philadelphia 4 Los Angeles 3
Milwaukee 3 Pittsburgh 0
Miami 13 New York 1
San Diego 4 Arizona 2

NFL
Detroit 24 N.Y. Giants 10

Tuesday, September 19th

Zone 13 High School Boys Soccer
Gabrielle Roy/PDC vs Green Valley
@ Ste. Anne, 5:30 p.m.
Lorette at Niverville
Both games begin at 5:30 p.m.

American Baseball Association
Wichita at Winnipeg, 7:05 p.m.
(best of 5 final tied 2-2)

Major League Baseball
American League
Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at New York, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Los Angeles, 9:08 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
New York at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Interleague
Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

