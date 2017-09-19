Jets Lose Exhibition Opener



Ryan Malone scored the only goal of the shootout as the Minnesota Wild edged the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 Monday night at Bell MTS Place.

Mathieu Perreault and Patrick Laine scored power-play goals in regulation for the Jets.

"It was tough," said Laine on the preseason opener. "I was exhausted and my legs weren’t feeling so good. During the season it doesn’t matter, it might be a dark Thursday in Winnipeg and your legs aren’t feeling good, but you still need to play out there and play well. It was okay for a first game."

Charlie Coyle and Zack Mitchell were the other Wild goal scorers.

Connor Hellebuyck went the distance in net for Winnipeg and stopped 34 shots

.The Jets next preseason game is Wednesday at home against the Edmonton Oilers.



photos courtesy Ray Peters



