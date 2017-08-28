

Adam Guenther, Bailey Funk, Ike Bueckert and Riley Desautels of the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club are Golf Manitoba's Provincial Men's Interclub champions.



The Fly-In foursome posted a 21-over par 237 total at the Pinawa golf course Monday and won the Rural Division finishing four shots ahead of Drew Jones, Pete Lepage, Nolan Tutkaluk and Kolby Day of Shilo.



Guenther was five-over par 77 and finished in a tie for second overall with Jeff Bleue of Elmhurst and Doug Lavallee of Niakwa.



Funk, who beat Guenther in a playoff to win the 2017 Fly-In men's club championship earlier this month, fired a seven-over par 79.

Bueckert was 81 and Desautels was 85.



"It's nice to see our membership participate in Golf Manitoba events," texted Fly-In head professional Brian Guenther on Monday night.



"We had six represent our club at the Amateur and these four play in the interclub. It's good to see them play and admirable that we can compete at a high level with all the other golf clubs in our province."



The City Interclub champions are Ryan Terdik, Blair Wizniak, Riley Hall and Tyler Hall of Pine Ridge.



Terdik had the low round of the day at two-over par 74.