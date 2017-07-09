Hickok Hoists Players Cup



Kramer Hickok is the 2017 Players Cup champion.



Hickok, a former teammate of two-time major champion Jordan Speith on the University of Texas Longhorns golf team, fired a final round five-under par 66 Sunday at Pine Ridge and finished two shots ahead of Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit leader Robby Sheldon of Wilmer, Alabama.



"Unbelievable," said the 25-year-old from Dallas, Texas who finished at 15-under par. "This is why I came to this tour. To try and win and play against honestly, some of the best players in the world. These guys are incredible. You can put half this field on a PGA Tour event right now and I think they would be able to compete very, very well. The talent level is insane. Obviously Robby Sheldon has already made a name for himself on the PGA, the Web and now here. To be able to play in front of the fans, this is getting us ready for the PGA Tour and there's nothing like it."



Hickok hit a high cut three iron from 227 yards on the par five 12th hole to within a foot and drained the eagle putt.



"I knew that was kind of a defining moment for me," said Hickok. "I had the lead at the beginning of the round and I was just really just fighting it really hard just to stay in it. At that point I could kind of free myself up a little bit."



Hickok followed the eagle with a birdie on the 13th hole and made par on 14.



His bogey on the par five 15th made it interesting as his lead was down to one shot.



"The last three holes I decided to play it as a whole separate tournament," Hickok said. "I tried my best just to play it one-under and the last hole was obviously a nice little gift. That was unbelievable to be able to go birdie, birdie on probably the most nervous I've ever been in my life. So it's nice to be able to look back on that and say I was able to have my best golf when I needed it the most."



Hickok hit his 127 yard pitching wedge to a foot on 17 and then drained a 25-footer on the closing hole for his two shot victory.



The win was worth $31,500.



Jhared Hack of Florida, Matthew Picanso of California and Damien Telles of Oregon tied for third place at minus nine.



Aaron Cockerill of Stony Mountain was even par 71 Sunday and finished the tournament in a tie for 15th place at minus four.



"I hit it better than I have all week and scored not as good," said Cockerill, who was five-under par 66 on Saturday. "It was kind of frustrating. I hit it pretty close quite a few times and just didn't make anything. I feel good about how my game is. I played much better today. Just didn't really get anything out if it."



