Hartung & Thiessen Capture Beach Volleyball Gold

Canada Games Update - Volleyball Gold Team Toba's last medal of the 2017 Canada Summer Games is gold. Manitoba defeated Alberta 28-30, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15 in the female volleyball final Saturday night at Investors Group Athletic Center…

Canada Games Update – Best Ever Friday was a record setting day for Team Toba at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. Manitoba athletes won 11 medals including four gold. Team Manitoba has won 41 medals including 9 gold, 15…

Canada Games Update – Gold in the Pool Team Manitoba captured four medals Tuesday at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. Three of those four came in the pool and all were gold. Oksana Chaput finished first in the 100 meter…

Sultans Host Western Canada Championships The top six Midget aged baseball teams will be in Steinbach and Île-des-Chênes this weekend. "Being from the Carillon area we are pretty proud to be able to show off our facilities and it's going to…

Canada Games Update – Four More Medals Manitoba added to its medal count Thursday at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. Maddy Mitchell and Nicole Boyle won bronze in the Canoe/Kayak C2 200 meter final. Quinlan Roberts got silver…

Canada Games Update – More Medals in the Water Manitoba won two more medals in the pool Wednesday night at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. Oksana Chaput, who won gold in the 100 meter freestyle Tuesday, got silver in the 50 meter…

Canada Games Update - Halfway Home Team Manitoba's medal count is 18 with two gold, eight silver and eight bronze as week one of the 2017 Canada Summer Games came to an end Friday night in Winnipeg. Emma Gray took gold in single…

Canada Games Update – Week Two Begins Team Manitoba picked up two medals on the water as week two of the 2017 Canada Summer Games got underway Monday in Winnipeg. Nicole Boyle and Maddy Mitchell got silver in Canoe/Kayak C2 1000 meters.…

Peewee And Bantam "AAA" Provincials There are a pair of Provincial "AAA" Championships taking place this weekend. The 15U "AAA" Provincial Championships are being held in Morden and the 13U "AAA" Provincial Championships are being held…

Penner Qualifies For Worlds Greg Penner of Steinbach has qualified for the IRONMAN World Championship. The 39-year-old qualified after finishing 7th in his age category at IRONMAN Canada on Sunday in Whistler. Penner didn't…

Canada Games Update - 1 gold, 4 silver & 3 bronze Team Manitoba picked up eight medals Thursday at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg including our province's first gold. Victoria Tachinski, who was named the MHSAA's Female Athlete of the Year…

Canada Games Update – Bronze Medal Performances Team Manitoba won its first two medals of the 2017 Canada Summer Games and both were bronze. Kyla Roy of Winnipeg captured our province's first medal on Monday as she finished third in the triathlon.…

Canada Games Update - Playing For Bronze Team Manitoba will play for bronze in female basketball after an 83-59 loss to Team Ontario yesterday in the semifinals. Manitoba will face Team Alberta at 12:00 p.m. after they fell 83-51 to Quebec…

Canada Games Update – Medal Round Bound Team Manitoba has advanced to the semifinals in baseball and female basketball at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. Manitoba defeated Ontario 3-2 in extra innings and finished the round robin…