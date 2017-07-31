Games Update – Bronze Medal Performances

  • Print
Team Manitoba won its first two medals of the 2017 Canada Summer Games and both were bronze.

Kyla Roy of Winnipeg captured our province's first medal on Monday as she finished third in the triathlon.

Brooke-Lynn Boyd of Winnipeg was third in javelin.

Manitoba can advance to the semifinals and play for a medal with wins today in women's soccer and men's & women's basketball.

First place in Group B will be on the line at Koskie Field as Team Manitoba faces Ontario. Both baseball teams have 4-0 round robin records.


2017 Canada Summer Games
@ Winnipeg
Tuesday, August 1st
Baseball
Manitoba (4-0) vs Ontario, 4 p.m.

Female Soccer
Quarterfinals
Manitoba vs Alberta, 4:30 p.m.

Male Softball
Manitoba (1-5) vs Alberta, 1 p.m.
Manitoba vs Quebec, 7 p.m.

Male Basketball
Quarterfinals
Manitoba vs Alberta, 5:15 p.m.

Female Basketball
Quarterfinals
Manitoba vs New Brunswick, 3 p.m.


