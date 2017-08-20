Funk Wins Fly-In Club Championship

Bailey Funk won the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club Men's Championship Saturday, winning in a playoff over Adam Guenther. Both Funk and Guenther had a two-day total score of 145, one over par. Funk won on the first playoff hole. Riley Desautels captured the low net honours.

The Senior Women's title belongs to Helen Funk with a two-day total of 177. Christa Armstrong won the low net title.

Jean Desaulniers won the Senior Men's crown in a playoff with Curtis Rey. Both had a two day total of 153. Desaulniers won on the second playoff hole. Rey won low net honours.

Dawson Loewen won the 12-14 age group with a two-day total of 169.

Justis Brown won the 11 and under category with a score of 104 (two 9-hole rounds)

Helen Funk accepts the Senior Women's trophy from club president Darren Klassen

Senior Men's Champion Jean Desaulniers accepts the trophy from head professional Brian Guenther\

11 and under champion Justis Brown accepts the trophy from club president Darren Klassen