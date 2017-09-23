Five Straight at Home

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports


There was a time when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers won a lot more games than they lost at home.

Blue Bombers team's coached by Bud Grant, Cal Murphy and Dave Ritchie dominated at Winnipeg Stadium.

Visiting teams knew they were in tough.

When the Blue & Gold moved to Investors Group Field in 2013, home field advantage suddenly turned into no advantage at all.

The Bombers recorded a grand total of 11 wins in 36 games over four years at their new home.

But home field advantage appears to be advantage in 2017.

Mike O"Shea’s team is enjoying a five-game winning streak at Investors Group Field.

Winnipeg is 5-1 at home after defeating the Grey Cup champion Ottawa Redblacks 29-9 on a rain drenched Friday night.

"I wish I could pinpoint what that was or why it"s changed," said coach O’Shea when asked why this years team has accomplished what other Bombers teams haven't been able to do in the previous four years and turn the tide on their home turf. "I've always said, and I think even when we first started, I believe our players respect the fan base here. They know they've got a great group of fans that show up.”

"The conditions were not great and when the fans needed to be loud, they were loud. I don't know what the numbers were in terms of attendance or anything like that but they still rallied when they had to rally. For the ones that stuck it out and stuck around, I think it's unbelievable because it really wasn't nice out there. Very impressive from the fans to stay and cheer as loud, as hard as they did throughout the entire game. Our players do appreciate it a lot, Why this year compared to other years - I don’t know. I can't answer that. We've got a good football team and I think all along they've always respected the fans.”

Winnipeg's only loss at Investors Group Field this season was a 29-10 setback to the West Division leading Calgary Stampeders in the home opener.

On Friday night quarterback Matt Nichols was impressive completing 23-of-34 passes for 319 yards and two second half touchdowns under what at times were monsoon like conditions.

"You just got to focus on your fundamentals and make sure you have a good grip in the b"ll," Nichols said. “Especially in the second half. It was pretty wet and if you lost any concentration the ball was kind of squirting out. Overall I just felt like we did a good job as an offense handling it."

Timothy Flanders and Darvin Adams caught those touchdown passes from Nichols.

Adams had seven catches for 195 yards and said the team was ready for their first game back after the bye week as well as the weather conditions they dealt with.

"It just shows that our coaches are doing a great job of keeping us prepared for every situation that comes in front of us. Our leaders did a great job of keeping us focused and playing football."

Andrew Harris had a 24-yard touchdown run with two minutes left in the first half.

That major came just three plays after defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat stripped the football from Redblacks running back William Powell and recovered it on the Ottawa 36.

Powell did get Ottawa’s lone touchdown on an 11-yard run with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Winnipeg recorded 27 first downs and 521 yards of net offense against a very good Redblacks defense.

The Blue Bombers improved to 9-3 and will face the Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday, September 30th at Commonwealth Stadium.


photos courtesy Merle Peters


View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://steinbachonline.com/local-sports/five-straight-at-home#sigProId0570fc87ad

 

 

Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

Five Straight at Home

There was a time when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers won a lot more games than they lost at home. Blue Bombers team's coached by Bud Grant, Cal Murphy and Dave Ritchie dominated at Winnipeg Stadium.…

Pistons Storm Back To Down Steelers In Opener

It was an electric atmosphere inside the TG Smith Centre on Friday night as the Steinbach Pistons opened the regular season with a come from behind 4-2 win over the Selkirk Steelers. After a player…

Sabres JV Football Team Still Perfect

Austin Dueck threw three touchdown passes and Avery Penner rushed for 111 yards and a major as Steinbach Regional defeated the Sisler Spartans 31-21 Wednesday at A.D. Penner Park. "Our home opener…

2017-18 Steinbach Pistons Season Preview

On the eve of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League season, Steinbach Pistons head coach Paul Dyck spoke about expectations for his team this year and gave some insight into the roster. "Once the puck…

Jets Lose Exhibition Opener

Ryan Malone scored the only goal of the shootout as the Minnesota Wild edged the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 Monday night at Bell MTS Place. Mathieu Perreault and Patrick Laine scored power-play goals in…

Selects 2017-2018 Season

The Eastman Selects will open the 2017-2018 Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League season against the defending champion Pembina Valley Hawks in Morden on October 1st. The Selects have iced very…

Pilots Men's Strong Start To Soccer Season, Women's Pilots Struggle First Two Games

The Providence Pilots men's soccer team have started their 2017 season with a pair of wins. On Saturday the Pilots doubled the Red River College Rebels 2-1 and they then took the Canadian Mennonite…

Steinbach Splits Weekend Series With Selkirk To End Pre-Season

The Steinbach Pistons split the final two games of the exhibition season against the Selkirk Steelers over the weekend. On Friday, the Steelers defended their home rink with a 4-2 victory. The…

Zone 13 High School Golf Champions

Mason Caldwell, Carter Driedger, Eric Adams and Tyson Dueck of the Steinbach Regional Secondary School captured the Zone 13 High School Golf Championship Thursday in La Broquerie. The SRSS foursome…

Close

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School scored three game tying touchdowns but couldn't find the end zone a fourth time and lost 28-25 to the Sisler Spartans Thursday at A.D. Penner Park. "We were a…

Red Wings Take the Year Off

The Grunthal Red Wings, who have won four Hanover Tache Junior Hockey League championships in the past 10 seasons, have taken a one year leave of absence. HTJHL president Ray Laing says the entire…

Sabres Win JV Opener

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School's junior varsity team won it's first ever Winnipeg High School Football League game Wednesday in Brandon. Quarterback Austin Dueck threw touchdown passes to…

Pistons Roll Through Oil Capitals Again

The Steinbach Pistons put up another crooked number against the Virden Oil Capitals winning for a second straight night, this time by a score of 8-3. It didn't start out as well for the Pistons as it…

The Banjo Bowl Belongs to the Blue & Gold

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are heading into the bye week with a little redemption. Matt Nichols threw three touchdown passes and Maurice Leggett had a pick-six and a punt return major as Winnipeg…

The First JV Football Game

School history will be made Wednesday afternoon at 5 p.m. That's when the SRSS players take to the field to play the Crocus Plains Plainsmen in Brandon in the football programs first ever junior…

Selects 2017-18 Tryout Camp

Close to 70 players are expected to attend Eastman Selects tryout camp which takes place this weekend at the Sun Gro Centre in Beausejour. New head coach Scott Wong is thrilled that so many…

Sabres Lose Potter Division Debut

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School lost it's 2017 Winnipeg High School Football League season opener 15-6 to the Dakota Lancers Friday night at A.D. Penner Park. "Talk about a learning…

Pistons Crush Oil Capitals In Pre-Season Game

The Steinbach Pistons scored early, often and consistently in what finished a 9-0 victory Friday night at the TG Smith Centre over the Virden Oil Capitals. It was the first look for home fans at some…

Fifth for the Fly-In

Jean Desaulnier, Vic Toews, Daryl Braun and Ken Toews of the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club finished in fifth place at Golf Manitoba's Provincial Senior Men's Interclub championship. The Fly-In foursome…

Pistons Rookies Show Future Is Bright

The Steinbach Pistons rookies defeated the Selkirk Steelers rookies in a well-played affair on Wednesday night. The Pistons got off to a quick start with two goals in the first five minutes. First,…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

SCOREBOARD

Saturday, September 23rd

MJHL
Steinbach at Selkirk, 7:30 p.m.
Virden at Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Swan Valley at OCN, 7 p.m.
Neepawa at Winkler, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Exhibition
Eastman at Kenora, 7:30 p.m.

WHL
Brandon at Regina, 8 p.m.

NHL
Exhibition
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Manitoba Major Soccer League
3rd Division
Sweatshack 3 Hanover Strikers 1

Manitoba Minor Football Association
Atom
Eastman Raiders vs Charleswood
@ Wpg, 2 p.m.

CFL
Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Los Angeles at Houston, 12:05 p.m.
New York at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 8:05 p.m.
National League
Chicago at Milwaukee, 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
Interleague
Boston at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.

Friday, September 22nd

CFL
Winnipeg 29 Ottawa 9
Hamilton 24 B.C. 23

MJHL
Steinbach 4 Selkirk 2 
Virden 10 Dauphin 3
Portage 4 Wpg Blues 0
OCN 2 Waywayseecappo 1
Neepawa 4 Winkler 2

WHL
Brandon 8 Regina 1

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 8 New York 1
Tampa Bay 8 Baltimore 3
Minnesota 7 Detroit 3
Chicago 7 Kansas City 6
Houston 3 Los Angeles 0
Oakland 4 Texas 1
Seattle 3 Cleveland 1
National League
St. Louis 4 Pittsburgh 3
New York 7 Washington 6
Chicago 5 Milwaukee 4 (10 innings)
Atlanta 7 Philadelphia 2
Arizona 13 Miami 11
Los Angeles 4 San Francisco 2
Colorado 4 San Diego 1
Interleague
Boston 5 Cincinnati 4

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login