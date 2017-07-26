Countdown to the Games - Zach Giesbrecht

Three gymnasts from Flippers Gymnastics in Steinbach have returned from nationals, held in Oshawa, Ontario. Keaton Savard says he placed fourth on double-mini trampoline and was excited to have been…
The Opening Ceremonies for the 2017 Canada Summer Games will take place this Friday at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. The following day Team Manitoba's baseball team will play it's first of five round…
Two Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships are on this weekend. The Provincial 18U AAA Championship is on at Charleswood Park in Winnipeg. The winner advances to the Nationals in London, Ontario.…
The Carillon Sultans needed three outs. Three outs from recording a huge game one victory over the defending Manitoba Junior Baseball League champion Elmwood Giants Sunday night at Koskie Field in…
Travis Fredborg captured the 2017 Manitoba Men's Amateur Golf Championship Thursday and he ended his day by watching the most memorable putt of his golfing career find the bottom of the cup. Fredborg…
The Carillon Sultans are into round two of the Manitoba Junior Baseball League playoffs. Ashton Meilleur and Noah Vogt crossed the plate in the top of the seventh inning with the tying and go-ahead…
The first time Emma Gray put on the Team Manitoba uniform, she won a gold and a bronze medal in rowing at the 2015 Western Canada Summer Games - that was her first year in the sport. Two years later,…
Game one of the Manitoba Junior Baseball League's best-of-three opening round playoff series between Carillon and Interlake belongs to the Sultans. Carillon plated four runs in the bottom of the…
The La Broquerie A's will represent Manitoba at the Western Canada Bantam AA Baseball Championship next month in Kamloops, British Columbia. The A's defeated the Elkhorn Expos 14-6 in the Provincial…
Jon Schroeder, Kate Gregoire and Kris Nancoo are Quarry Oaks club champions. Schroeder won the men's club championship. He fired an opening round five-over par 77 this past Saturday and followed that…
On a hot and humid day, the Southeast Thistles battled hard against a stacked Assassin's 3 team and fell short 27-12. For the Thistles, an early injury put them down to 15 players. For 80 minutes of…
27 teams are competing at Softball Manitoba's U14 B Girls Provincial Championship this weekend at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach. Pool A consists of Seine River, the Westdale Warriors, Brandon Heat,…
Four Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships take place this weekend. The 11U AA championship is in Winnipeg, the 13U AA championship is in Altona, La Broquerie is hosting the 15U AA championship…
One week after suffering a disappointing 29-10 loss to the Calgary Stampeders in a game in which they failed to score a point in the second half, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers dug deep and defeated the…
In the first big move of the summer, the Steinbach Pistons acquired 20 year old forward Drew Worrad from the Oakville Blades of the Ontario Junior Hockey League in exchange for 20 year old forward…