  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports


The 2017 Canada Summer Games begins in two days with the Opening Ceremonies at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg.

Landmark's Zach Giesbrecht, who is part of Team Manitoba's baseball team, can't wait for the weekend to arrive.

"I'm looking forward to it quite a bit," said Giesbrecht who pitches and plays first & third base. "Looking forward to the atmosphere around there, the ceremonies and all that. I think it will be really cool."

Giesbrecht described how it felt to make the Team Toba's 20-player roster.

"Relief. I was obviously very happy when one of my coaches told me. It was a lot of hard work that finally paid off. We've been together for almost two years now. There's been tryouts throughout that whole time so we've gotten to know each other very well. Some days we can be really good. Some days we'll have an off day but if we're on I think we can play with anybody out there."

Team Manitoba will play round robin games at Koskie Field, Whittier Park and Shaw Park.

"It's really special to be the host team," Giesbrecht said. "There's a little more pressure but you also get to have your family out and all your friends. They can all come because it's so close."

"It's going to be a great experience," added Giesbrecht. "I'll definitely have lots of memories of it and hopefully some baseball opportunities come out of it too."

Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

Countdown to the Games - Zach Giesbrecht

The 2017 Canada Summer Games begins in two days with the Opening Ceremonies at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. Landmark's Zach Giesbrecht, who is part of Team Manitoba's baseball team, can't wait for the…

Gonna Play One More

The Carillon Sultans needed a win Tuesday night and they got it. Jared Esau and Reid Howard combined on a seven-hitter as Carillon edged Elmwood 5-4 at Charleswood Park and avoided elimination. That…

Snap Fitness Sports Star of the Month: Kaeden "Cheesy" Wiebe

Eleven year-old Kaeden "Cheesy" Wiebe loves sports, participating in baseball and track and field. Kaeden's attitude excels as much as his athletic ability. "Although Kaeden is a great at the sports…

Countdown to the Games - Gill Woodward

The Opening Ceremonies for the 2017 Canada Summer Games will take place this Friday at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. Team Manitoba's softball team will hit the diamonds at the John Blumberg Softball…

Must Win For Sultans

The Carillon Sultans need to string together a three-game winning streak starting tonight at Charleswood Park in Winnipeg or their 2017 season will come to an end. The Sultans dropped a 9-8 decision…

Silver Won At Gymnastics Nationals

Three gymnasts from Flippers Gymnastics in Steinbach have returned from nationals, held in Oshawa, Ontario. Keaton Savard says he placed fourth on double-mini trampoline and was excited to have been…

Countdown to the Games - Yanykk Nadeau

The Opening Ceremonies for the 2017 Canada Summer Games will take place this Friday at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. The following day Team Manitoba's baseball team will play it's first of five round…

Provincial Senior AA All-Stars & 18U AAA Championships

Two Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships are on this weekend. The Provincial 18U AAA Championship is on at Charleswood Park in Winnipeg. The winner advances to the Nationals in London, Ontario.…

Sultans Lose Heartbreaker

The Carillon Sultans needed three outs. Three outs from recording a huge game one victory over the defending Manitoba Junior Baseball League champion Elmwood Giants Sunday night at Koskie Field in…

Fredborg Wins Amateur Championship

Travis Fredborg captured the 2017 Manitoba Men's Amateur Golf Championship Thursday and he ended his day by watching the most memorable putt of his golfing career find the bottom of the cup. Fredborg…

Sultans Advance to MJBL Semifinals

The Carillon Sultans are into round two of the Manitoba Junior Baseball League playoffs. Ashton Meilleur and Noah Vogt crossed the plate in the top of the seventh inning with the tying and go-ahead…

Team Toba Names Flag Bearer for Canada Summer Games

The first time Emma Gray put on the Team Manitoba uniform, she won a gold and a bronze medal in rowing at the 2015 Western Canada Summer Games - that was her first year in the sport. Two years later,…

Sultans of Swing

Game one of the Manitoba Junior Baseball League's best-of-three opening round playoff series between Carillon and Interlake belongs to the Sultans. Carillon plated four runs in the bottom of the…

A's Are Going to the Westerns

The La Broquerie A's will represent Manitoba at the Western Canada Bantam AA Baseball Championship next month in Kamloops, British Columbia. The A's defeated the Elkhorn Expos 14-6 in the Provincial…

Quarry Oaks Club Champions

Jon Schroeder, Kate Gregoire and Kris Nancoo are Quarry Oaks club champions. Schroeder won the men's club championship. He fired an opening round five-over par 77 this past Saturday and followed that…

Short Handed Thistles Fall To Assassin's 3

On a hot and humid day, the Southeast Thistles battled hard against a stacked Assassin's 3 team and fell short 27-12. For the Thistles, an early injury put them down to 15 players. For 80 minutes of…

Steinbach hosts Softball Manitoba Provincials

27 teams are competing at Softball Manitoba's U14 B Girls Provincial Championship this weekend at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach. Pool A consists of Seine River, the Westdale Warriors, Brandon Heat,…

Provincial "AA" Baseball Championship Weekend

Four Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships take place this weekend. The 11U AA championship is in Winnipeg, the 13U AA championship is in Altona, La Broquerie is hosting the 15U AA championship…

Bombers Back in the Win Column

One week after suffering a disappointing 29-10 loss to the Calgary Stampeders in a game in which they failed to score a point in the second half, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers dug deep and defeated the…

Pistons Make Big Move, Acquire Worrad From Oakville

In the first big move of the summer, the Steinbach Pistons acquired 20 year old forward Drew Worrad from the Oakville Blades of the Ontario Junior Hockey League in exchange for 20 year old forward…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

SCOREBOARD

Wednesday, July 26th

Manitoba Major Soccer League
Premier Division
Hanover Kickers vs Bonivital United
@ Wpg, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg Women's Soccer League
2nd Division
Hanover Elite vs Tri-S United
@ Steinbach, 7:30 p.m.
4th Division
Hanover Haze vs Tri-S Strikers
@ Selkirk, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba Junior Baseball League
Elmwood vs Carillon
@ Steinbach, 7 p.m.
(Giants lead best of 5 semifinal 2-1)
Pembina Valley vs St. James 
@ Morden, 7 p.m.
(A's lead series 2-1)

Major League Baseball
American League
Tampa Bay 5 Baltimore 1 
Boston at Seattle, 2:40 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Los Angeles at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
National League
Atlanta at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
New York at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 9 Cincinnati 5 
Houston at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chi Cubs at Chi White Sox, 7:08 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25th

Manitoba Major Soccer League
3rd Division
Hanover Strikers vs Adriatik FC
@ Wpg, 7:30 p.m.
4th Division
Hanover Sting 5 El Condor FC 2
8th Division
Rummy FC 5 Hanover Impact 2

Manitoba Junior Baseball League
Carillon 5 Elmwood 4
(Giants lead best of 5 semifinal 2-1)
St. James 7 Pembina Valley 4
(A's lead series 2-1)

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 4 Oakland 1
Kansas City 3 Detroit 1
Cleveland 11 Los Angeles 7 (11 innings)
Tampa Bay 5 Baltimore 4
Seattle 6 Boston 5 (13 innings)
National League
Milwaukee 8 Washington 0
St. Louis 3 Colorado 2
Atlanta 8 Arizona 3
New York 6 San Diego 5
San Francisco 11 Pittsburgh 3
Interleague
Chicago Cubs 7 Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 5 Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Yankees 4 Cincinnati 2
Texas 10 Miami 4
L.A. Dodgers 6 Minnesota 2

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

More Local Sports

Hosting Provincials

Thistles Find Positives In Loss To Top Team

Wildcats Win Provincial Baseball Banner

Hickok Hoists Players Cup

Bombers Drop Home Opener to Stamps

Provincial Baseball Championship Weekend

Playoff Between Naylor and Mackid Decides Women's Amateur

Six Run 4th Inning Sends Sultans Past Orioles

Nadeau Leads Thistles To Big Road Win

Blatz Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame A Second Time

Another Raiders Season is Around the Corner

Carillon Minor Baseball Champions

League Champs

Hamonic Traded to Flames – Davis Selected by Stars

Medals Won By Eastman Athletes At Provincial Special Olympics Competition

Two Providence Coaches Named Volleyball Manitoba Volunteers Of The Year

Pistons 2017-2018 Schedule

Hamonic Receives NHL Foundation Player Award

Thistles Sting Wasps For First Win Of The Year

Fourth Place Finish For Reimer

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events
125 Years of Ukrainians in Canada Travelling Exhibit at Gardenton Museum

18 July 2017 12:00 am - 19 August 2017 6:00 am

Ukrainian Museum and Village Society





Niverville Hollywood Acting Camp

24 July 2017 9:00 am - 28 July 2017 4:00 pm

Hespeler Park, Niverville, Niverville





Summer Arts Day Camp - Life at Sea

24 July 2017 9:00 am - 28 July 2017 4:00 pm

The Steinbach Cultural Arts Centre, Steinbach





Reading Circle-Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

27 July 2017 10:30 am - 11:30 am

Jake Epp Library, Steinbach





Login