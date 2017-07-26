Countdown to the Games - Zach Giesbrecht



The 2017 Canada Summer Games begins in two days with the Opening Ceremonies at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg.



Landmark's Zach Giesbrecht, who is part of Team Manitoba's baseball team, can't wait for the weekend to arrive.



"I'm looking forward to it quite a bit," said Giesbrecht who pitches and plays first & third base. "Looking forward to the atmosphere around there, the ceremonies and all that. I think it will be really cool."



Giesbrecht described how it felt to make the Team Toba's 20-player roster.



"Relief. I was obviously very happy when one of my coaches told me. It was a lot of hard work that finally paid off. We've been together for almost two years now. There's been tryouts throughout that whole time so we've gotten to know each other very well. Some days we can be really good. Some days we'll have an off day but if we're on I think we can play with anybody out there."



Team Manitoba will play round robin games at Koskie Field, Whittier Park and Shaw Park.



"It's really special to be the host team," Giesbrecht said. "There's a little more pressure but you also get to have your family out and all your friends. They can all come because it's so close."



"It's going to be a great experience," added Giesbrecht. "I'll definitely have lots of memories of it and hopefully some baseball opportunities come out of it too."