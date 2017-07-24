

The Opening Ceremonies for the 2017 Canada Summer Games will take place this Friday at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg.



The following day Team Manitoba's baseball team will play it's first of five round robin games when they meet Nova Scotia at Koskie Field.



La Broquerie's Yanykk Nadeau played for the Carillon Sultans this past weekend at the Provincial 18U AAA Championship and saw a number of his Team Toba teammates at Charleswood Park in Winnipeg



"Watching the other teams around here with other athletes that are on our Manitoba team, I'm feeling pretty confident about the Summer Games. I feel like we have a pretty good chance."



Team Manitoba will also face Newfoundland & Labrador, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Ontario.



"We have a strong team,” said Nadeau who pitches and also plays the infield & outfield. “I like the mix of people we have. We've got the quiet ones, the loud ones, the wild ones, the comedians. We're all from different areas. We don't have too many guys from the same region. It's a nice mix."



Nadeau says he's looking forward to the Canada Summer Games experience.



"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity so you just have to cherish the moment and enjoy it while it lasts."