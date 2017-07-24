  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports


The Opening Ceremonies for the 2017 Canada Summer Games will take place this Friday at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg.

The following day Team Manitoba's baseball team will play it's first of five round robin games when they meet Nova Scotia at Koskie Field.

La Broquerie's Yanykk Nadeau played for the Carillon Sultans this past weekend at the Provincial 18U AAA Championship and saw a number of his Team Toba teammates at Charleswood Park in Winnipeg

"Watching the other teams around here with other athletes that are on our Manitoba team, I'm feeling pretty confident about the Summer Games. I feel like we have a pretty good chance."

Team Manitoba will also face Newfoundland & Labrador, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Ontario.

"We have a strong team,” said Nadeau who pitches and also plays the infield & outfield. “I like the mix of people we have. We've got the quiet ones, the loud ones, the wild ones, the comedians. We're all from different areas. We don't have too many guys from the same region. It's a nice mix."

Nadeau says he's looking forward to the Canada Summer Games experience.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity so you just have to cherish the moment and enjoy it while it lasts."

Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

Snap Fitness Sports Star of the Month: Kaeden "Cheesy" Wiebe

Eleven year-old Kaeden "Cheesy" Wiebe loves sports, participating in baseball and track and field. Kaeden's attitude excels as much as his athletic ability. "Although Kaeden is a great at the sports…

Sultans Lose Heartbreaker

The Carillon Sultans needed three outs. Three outs from recording a huge game one victory over the defending Manitoba Junior Baseball League champion Elmwood Giants Sunday night at Koskie Field in…

Silver Won At Gymnastics Nationals

Three gymnasts from Flippers Gymnastics in Steinbach have returned from nationals, held in Oshawa, Ontario. Keaton Savard says he placed fourth on double-mini trampoline and was excited to have been…

Provincial Senior AA All-Stars & 18U AAA Championships

Two Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships are on this weekend. The Provincial 18U AAA Championship is on at Charleswood Park in Winnipeg. The winner advances to the Nationals in London, Ontario.…

Fredborg Wins Amateur Championship

Travis Fredborg captured the 2017 Manitoba Men's Amateur Golf Championship Thursday and he ended his day by watching the most memorable putt of his golfing career find the bottom of the cup. Fredborg…

Sultans Advance to MJBL Semifinals

The Carillon Sultans are into round two of the Manitoba Junior Baseball League playoffs. Ashton Meilleur and Noah Vogt crossed the plate in the top of the seventh inning with the tying and go-ahead…

Team Toba Names Flag Bearer for Canada Summer Games

The first time Emma Gray put on the Team Manitoba uniform, she won a gold and a bronze medal in rowing at the 2015 Western Canada Summer Games - that was her first year in the sport. Two years later,…

Sultans of Swing

Game one of the Manitoba Junior Baseball League's best-of-three opening round playoff series between Carillon and Interlake belongs to the Sultans. Carillon plated four runs in the bottom of the…

A's Are Going to the Westerns

The La Broquerie A's will represent Manitoba at the Western Canada Bantam AA Baseball Championship next month in Kamloops, British Columbia. The A's defeated the Elkhorn Expos 14-6 in the Provincial…

Quarry Oaks Club Champions

Jon Schroeder, Kate Gregoire and Kris Nancoo are Quarry Oaks club champions. Schroeder won the men's club championship. He fired an opening round five-over par 77 this past Saturday and followed that…

Short Handed Thistles Fall To Assassin's 3

On a hot and humid day, the Southeast Thistles battled hard against a stacked Assassin's 3 team and fell short 27-12. For the Thistles, an early injury put them down to 15 players. For 80 minutes of…

Steinbach hosts Softball Manitoba Provincials

27 teams are competing at Softball Manitoba's U14 B Girls Provincial Championship this weekend at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach. Pool A consists of Seine River, the Westdale Warriors, Brandon Heat,…

Provincial "AA" Baseball Championship Weekend

Four Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships take place this weekend. The 11U AA championship is in Winnipeg, the 13U AA championship is in Altona, La Broquerie is hosting the 15U AA championship…

Bombers Back in the Win Column

One week after suffering a disappointing 29-10 loss to the Calgary Stampeders in a game in which they failed to score a point in the second half, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers dug deep and defeated the…

Pistons Make Big Move, Acquire Worrad From Oakville

In the first big move of the summer, the Steinbach Pistons acquired 20 year old forward Drew Worrad from the Oakville Blades of the Ontario Junior Hockey League in exchange for 20 year old forward…

Hosting Provincials

The La Broquerie A's are hosting Baseball Manitoba's Provincial 15U AA Championship this weekend. "We're very excited to be hosting," said host committee event co-ordinator Mitch Tetrault. "I've been…

Thistles Find Positives In Loss To Top Team

A shorthanded Southeast Thistles team squared off against a top ranked opponent this past weekend and although they lost the game, they feel they won in the long run. Caleb Fenton knew the team was…

Wildcats Win Provincial Baseball Banner

Niverville Wildcats 2017 Provincial 11U "A" Baseball Championsleft side of posterBack Row: Avery Pickering & Josh Bartlett Front Row: Logan Dearborn, Kade Peters & Austin Spencer Coaches: Clayton…

Hickok Hoists Players Cup

Kramer Hickok is the 2017 Players Cup champion. Hickok, a former teammate of two-time major champion Jordan Spieth on the University of Texas Longhorns golf team, fired a final round five-under par…

Bombers Drop Home Opener to Stamps

With over 30,000 football fans in the stands at Investors Group Field Friday night for the home opener, it was unfortunate that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers didn't give the home crowd much to cheer…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

SCOREBOARD

Monday, July 24th

CFL
Ottawa at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg Women's Soccer League
4th Division
Hanover Haze vs Swat
@ Wpg, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba Junior Baseball League
Carillon vs Elmwood
@ Steinbach, 7 p.m.
(Giants lead best of 5 semifinal 1-0)
Pembina Valley vs St. James
@ Morden, 7 p.m.
(A's lead series 1-0)

Major League Baseball
American League
Oakland at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
New York at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Interleague
Chi White Sox 3 Chi Cubs 1
Houston at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday, July 23rd

Manitoba Major Soccer League
Premier Division
Hellas SC 5 Hanover Kickers 3

Manitoba Junior Baseball League
Elmwood 2 Carillon 1
St. James 3 Pembina Valley 2
(1st games in best of 5 semifinals)

Baseball Manitoba
Provincial Championships
18U AAA @ Wpg
Final: North Wpg 8 Bonivital 6
Senior AA All-Stars @ Brandon
Final: Border West 8 St. James 1

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg 4 Kansas City 3 (11 innings)

Major League Baseball
American League
Cleveland 8 Toronto 1
Texas 6 Tampa Bay 5
Baltimore 9 Houston 7
Detroit 9 Minnesota 6
Kansas City 5 Chicago 4
Los Angeles 3 Boston 2
New York 6 Seattle 4
National League
Cincinnati 6 Miami 3
Philadelphia 6 Milwaukee 3
Colorado 13 Pittsburgh 3
San Diego 5 San Francisco 2
Los Angeles 5 Atlanta 4
Washington 6 Arizona 2
Chicago 5 St. Louis 3
Interleague
Oakland 3 N.Y. Mets 2

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

More Local Sports

Provincial Baseball Championship Weekend

Playoff Between Naylor and Mackid Decides Women's Amateur

Six Run 4th Inning Sends Sultans Past Orioles

Nadeau Leads Thistles To Big Road Win

Blatz Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame A Second Time

Another Raiders Season is Around the Corner

Carillon Minor Baseball Champions

League Champs

Hamonic Traded to Flames – Davis Selected by Stars

Medals Won By Eastman Athletes At Provincial Special Olympics Competition

Two Providence Coaches Named Volleyball Manitoba Volunteers Of The Year

Pistons 2017-2018 Schedule

Hamonic Receives NHL Foundation Player Award

Thistles Sting Wasps For First Win Of The Year

Fourth Place Finish For Reimer

The Preseason Ends

The Marathon

Abgrall Captures Match Play Championship

Double Gold

Thistles Fall Just Short, But Have Reason For Optimism

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events
125 Years of Ukrainians in Canada Travelling Exhibit at Gardenton Museum

18 July 2017 12:00 am - 19 August 2017 6:00 am

Ukrainian Museum and Village Society





Niverville Hollywood Acting Camp

24 July 2017 9:00 am - 28 July 2017 4:00 pm

Hespeler Park, Niverville, Niverville





Summer Arts Day Camp - Life at Sea

24 July 2017 9:00 am - 28 July 2017 4:00 pm

The Steinbach Cultural Arts Centre, Steinbach





"Knit-Wits" Fiber Craft Club

24 July 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Jake Epp Library, Steinbach





Login