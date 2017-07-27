Countdown to the Games - Nick Friesen



The Opening Ceremonies for the 2017 Canada Summer Games will take place Friday at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg.



The players on Team Manitoba's indoor volleyball team have a week to soak in the Games atmosphere as their round robin opener isn't until Monday, August 7th at the Canada Games Sports for Life Centre against Northwest Territories.



"It's going to be a really big event and I'm so glad that it's here at home so that people I know can come watch," said Mitchell product Nick Friesen. "I'm one of the youngest on the team so it was really surprising when I got called to be here. I'm just really looking forward to this opportunity and to seeing my family at the Games."



Team Toba played training matches against Newfoundland & Labrador, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in early July and the squad just got back home this Monday after competing in the USA Volleyball High Performance Championship in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



"We have had really intense practices and workouts three times a week," said Friesen who will be entering his grade 12 year at Steinbach Regional Secondary School this September. "The team looks really solid. Right now we don't really have a starting lineup set in stone but we have two really good setters, we have a lot of really tall players and a lot of power overall. We have a lot of diversity with our players too. If we need to match a situation we can put a different line in a change things up."



"It's different being on a team with the best players in the province," added Friesen. "It can be intimidating at times but at time it can also be encouraging because you really want to push to get playing time."



Team Manitoba will also play round robin games against Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick and Newfoundland & Labrador.



Friesen says he will cherish the memories from the 2017 Canada Summer Games.



"I don't know how far I'm going to be going as far as volleyball is concerned. I'm hoping to play through university. I'm looking to improve my skills for this next high school season and my next club season. I want to have a really fun time and hopefully get away with a medal."