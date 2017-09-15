

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School scored three game tying touchdowns but couldn't find the end zone a fourth time and lost 28-25 to the Sisler Spartans Thursday at A.D. Penner Park.

"We were a lot better," texted Sabres head coach Jamie Peters when asked to compare Thursdays game with the Spartans to their week one 15-6 loss to the Dakota Lancers. "We competed for the full four quarters. We battled on all three phases and we made some big plays."

The SRSS trailed 7-0, 14-7 and 21-14 but answered back with touchdowns each time to pull even.

Sawyer Thiessen completed 11-of-20 pass attempts for 146 yards.

The Sabres quarterback threw a pair of touchdown passes to Eric Adams before leaving in the third quarter with an injury.

Steinbach Regional got a big break when Adams completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Bueckert after he didn't get a chance to attempt his 27-yard field goal.

The game did come down to the wire.

Trailing 28-25 Bueckert tossed a Hail Mary pass on the final play of the game which came up short.

The Sabres saw their record fall to 0 and 2 in the Winnipeg High School Football League's John Potter AAA Division.

"Our players were obviously disappointed that we lost the game," commented Peters. "We are learning how to compete at this level of football. That means locked in for an entire game and an entire practice week. The margin for error is much smalled than years past. We have to continue to grow and keep getting better."

Linebacker Issac Dokken lead the defense with nine tackles and a sack.

Steinbach Regional was scheduled to play Murdoch MacKay next week.

The Clansmen played their week one opener and then advised the WHSFL they would not be able to finish the season.

Now the SRSS is idle until Thursday, September 28th when they travel to Winnipeg to play the Vincent Massey Trojans.

Coach Peters is welcoming the unexpected break.

"The time off will be used to heal and rest up, but also add some more plays to the playbook. Lots of things to correct in the film room and learn from our great plays and our mistakes. We will use the week wisely to help prepare for a perennial power house in Vincent Massey."



