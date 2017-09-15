  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports


The Steinbach Regional Secondary School scored three game tying touchdowns but couldn't find the end zone a fourth time and lost 28-25 to the Sisler Spartans Thursday at A.D. Penner Park.

"We were a lot better," texted Sabres head coach Jamie Peters when asked to compare Thursdays game with the Spartans to their week one 15-6 loss to the Dakota Lancers. "We competed for the full four quarters. We battled on all three phases and we made some big plays."

The SRSS trailed 7-0, 14-7 and 21-14 but answered back with touchdowns each time to pull even.

Sawyer Thiessen completed 11-of-20 pass attempts for 146 yards.

The Sabres quarterback threw a pair of touchdown passes to Eric Adams before leaving in the third quarter with an injury.

Steinbach Regional got a big break when Adams completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Bueckert after he didn't get a chance to attempt his 27-yard field goal.

The game did come down to the wire.

Trailing 28-25 Bueckert tossed a Hail Mary pass on the final play of the game which came up short.

The Sabres saw their record fall to 0 and 2 in the Winnipeg High School Football League's John Potter AAA Division.

"Our players were obviously disappointed that we lost the game," commented Peters. "We are learning how to compete at this level of football. That means locked in for an entire game and an entire practice week. The margin for error is much smalled than years past. We have to continue to grow and keep getting better."

Linebacker Issac Dokken lead the defense with nine tackles and a sack.

Steinbach Regional was scheduled to play Murdoch MacKay next week.

The Clansmen played their week one opener and then advised the WHSFL they would not be able to finish the season.

Now the SRSS is idle until Thursday, September 28th when they travel to Winnipeg to play the Vincent Massey Trojans.

Coach Peters is welcoming the unexpected break.

"The time off will be used to heal and rest up, but also add some more plays to the playbook. Lots of things to correct in the film room and learn from our great plays and our mistakes. We will use the week wisely to help prepare for a perennial power house in Vincent Massey."


View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://steinbachonline.com/local-sports/close-srss-sabres#sigProIdb4b6d7ee87
Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

Close

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School scored three game tying touchdowns but couldn't find the end zone a fourth time and lost 28-25 to the Sisler Spartans Thursday at A.D. Penner Park. "We were a…

Red Wings Take the Year Off

The Grunthal Red Wings, who have won four Hanover Tache Junior Hockey League championships in the past 10 seasons, have taken a one year leave of absence. HTJHL president Ray Laing says the entire…

Sabres Win JV Opener

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School's junior varsity team won it's first ever Winnipeg High School Football League game Wednesday in Brandon. Quarterback Austin Dueck threw touchdown passes to…

Pistons Roll Through Oil Capitals Again

The Steinbach Pistons put up another crooked number against the Virden Oil Capitals winning for a second straight night, this time by a score of 8-3. It didn't start out as well for the Pistons as it…

The Banjo Bowl Belongs to the Blue & Gold

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are heading into the bye week with a little redemption. Matt Nichols threw three touchdown passes and Maurice Leggett had a pick-six and a punt return major as Winnipeg…

The First JV Football Game

School history will be made Wednesday afternoon at 5 p.m. That's when the SRSS players take to the field to play the Crocus Plains Plainsmen in Brandon in the football programs first ever junior…

Selects 2017-18 Tryout Camp

Close to 70 players are expected to attend Eastman Selects tryout camp which takes place this weekend at the Sun Gro Centre in Beausejour. New head coach Scott Wong is thrilled that so many…

Sabres Lose Potter Division Debut

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School lost it's 2017 Winnipeg High School Football League season opener 15-6 to the Dakota Lancers Friday night at A.D. Penner Park. "Talk about a learning…

Pistons Crush Oil Capitals In Pre-Season Game

The Steinbach Pistons scored early, often and consistently in what finished a 9-0 victory Friday night at the TG Smith Centre over the Virden Oil Capitals. It was the first look for home fans at some…

Fifth for the Fly-In

Jean Desaulnier, Vic Toews, Daryl Braun and Ken Toews of the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club finished in fifth place at Golf Manitoba's Provincial Senior Men's Interclub championship. The Fly-In foursome…

Pistons Rookies Show Future Is Bright

The Steinbach Pistons rookies defeated the Selkirk Steelers rookies in a well-played affair on Wednesday night. The Pistons got off to a quick start with two goals in the first five minutes. First,…

The Beginning of Season Eight

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School will kick off the 2017 Winnipeg High School Football League season Friday against Dakota Collegiate at A.D. Penner Park. The season opener against the Lancers…

Local Product Gula Ready To Step Up For Pistons

It was a showcase season for Steinbach's Darby Gula last year and now the Pistons defender is set to take the next step in his career. Last year was a real measure of growth for Gula, who matured…

The Countdown to Week One

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School will begin the 2017 Winnipeg High School Football League season next Friday. "Camp has been really exciting," said SRSS varsity head coach Jamie Peters. "We've…

Interclub Champions

Adam Guenther, Bailey Funk, Ike Bueckert and Riley Desautels of the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club are Golf Manitoba's Provincial Men's Interclub champions. The Fly-In foursome posted a 21-over par 237…

A Look Back at the 2017 MJBL Season

The 2017 Manitoba Junior Baseball League season came to an end back on August 2nd at Optimist Park in Winnipeg when the St. James A's defeated the Elmwood Giants 6-2 and swept the best-of-five final…

Spectacular Day for Raiders Day

The Eastman Raiders celebrated Raiders Day Sunday at A.D. Penner Park. All four Raiders football teams played in perfect weather conditions. It was fun for the entire family as an inflatable obstacle…

BMX Track Opens In Steinbach

A new BMX track is now officially open in Steinbach. A grand opening was held Tuesday afternoon at A.D. Penner Park. Russ Dyck with Steinbach Parks and Recreation says the nine hundred foot long…

Purtill Named Pistons Captain For 2017/18 Season

Braden Purtill has been named captain of the Steinbach Pistons for the upcoming hockey season. Purtill was humbled by the teams decision. "It's a huge honor. Obviously it's such a great team to play…

Raiders Day

One of the highlights of the football season takes place this Sunday as Raiders Day will be held at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach. "It's our homecoming weekend and it's where all the teams get to…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

SCOREBOARD

Thursday, September 14th

WHSFL
John Potter Division
Sisler 28 SRSS 25

Zone 13 High School Boys Soccer
Lorette 5 Gabrielle Roy/PDC 3
SRSS 12 Green Valley 0

Manitoba Major Soccer League
Premier Division
Kickers 6 World Soccer Academy 4

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg 7 Wichita 1
(best of 5 final tied 1-1)

Major League Baseball
American League
Minnesota 3 Toronto 2 (10 innings)
Chicago 17 Detroit 7
Boston 6 Oakland 2 
New York 13 Baltimore 5
Cleveland 3 Kansas City 2 (10 innings)
Seattle 10 Texas 4
National League
St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 2 
Arizona 7 Colorado 0
Philadelphia 10 Miami 0
Washington 5 Atlanta 2
Chicago 14 New York 6

NFL
Houston 13 Cincinnati 9

 

Friday, September 15th

CFL
Saskatchewan at Hamilton, 6 p.m.

MJHL
Exhibition
Steinbach at Selkirk, 7:30 p.m.

WHL
Exhibition
Moose Jaw at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba Major Soccer League
6th Division
Grunthal SC vs Les Blues SC
@ Wpg, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Baltimore at New York, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m.
National League
St. Louis at Chicago, 1:20 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Interleague
Oakland at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login